How to watch a Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream from anywhere online today

He may be the grand old age of 42 but when Manny Pacquiao enters the ring, the whole of the Philippines - and large chunks of the globe - stop what they're doing to watch. Today he's back to entertain the masses in Las Vegas, and we're here to explain how to watch a Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream no matter where you happen to be on Earth.

The bad news is that it's only available on PPV in some countries, while Manny worshipers in his native Philippines get to watch absolutely FREE!

More than two years after his last fight, the man, the myth, the senator, Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2) switches the suit and tie for familiar old shorts and gloves, as he tries to wrestle back ownership of the WBA welterweight title that was stripped from him and inherited by Yordenis Ugas (26-4) - it's safe to say the Pac-Man was less than impressed with the decision to elevate Ugas to a title that wasn't lost in the ring.

However, while he wouldn't like to admit it, he's probably pleased that he's facing the Cuban rather than the undefeated Errol Spence Jr., as had been the original plan before a retinal tear put paid to that.

Ugas, also known as 54 Milagros, is no spring chicken but he's still seven years his opponent's junior. He's certainly the less storied of the two fighters, but he's been more active than Pacquiao over recent years, and he also has the height advantage and the reach advantage.

Could those factors change the complexion of this fight? It's a tough one to call, so follow our guide below to watch a Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream online from anywhere - including key free details.

Related: how to get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV

How to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas if you're away from your country

Below, we've rounded up ways to watch today's boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, streaming VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

How to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas in the US (and Canada)

The Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas fight is being shown live in North America on a PPV basis, with Pacquiao and Ugas expected to make their ring walks at around 12am ET / 9pm PT (depending on how long the earlier fights last). Dedicated streaming service Fite.TV will carry the action for a pretty punchy $74.95 USD. If you're prepared to pay, then you'll be able to catch all the in-ring action on your choice of iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, a host of smart TV models and more. Alternatively, Fox Sports PPV has the fight for the same price. We have to admit that the price feels pretty excessive for two fighters past their prime and the fact that, elsewhere around the globe there are actually free streams and other non-PPV viewing options available. If you find yourself outside of the US and want to watch the fight just like you would at home, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

Where to live stream Manny Pacquiao fight in the Philippines

Boxing fans in the Philippines appear to be spoiled for choice for the Pacquiao vs Ugas fight, and we understand that there are even ways to tune in for FREE! CNN Philippines, GMA7 and TV5 are all said to be showing the Manny Pacquiao fight for free, with the event set to start at 9am PHST on Sunday morning. Pacquiao is expected to emerge at around 12pm. CNN Philippines has an onsite live stream that we would expect to show the fight as it happens, while TV5's YouTube channel may be a better shout if you want to watch on a compatible mobile app, streaming device, smart TV or games console. If you already have a subscription, the fight is also being shown by Upstream and GMovies for Php400 - why why pay when you can tune in for free? We'll be extremely up front here and say that we're no experts on the ins and outs of Philippines broadcasting, but it looks like the adoring masses will get to watch their hero without paying a penny.

How to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas: live stream in Australia

It's PPV or bust in Australia as well, with Fox's Kayo streaming service or Main Event the destination for watching Pacquiao vs Ugas in Australia. The fight is priced at $49.95, and Pacquiao and Ugas are expected to make their ring walks at around 3pm AEST on Sunday afternoon - a positively sociable hour compared to other parts of the world. The overall event, however, starts much earlier, at 11am. As a streaming service, Kayo Sports has made a real name for itself as the flexible, reasonably priced alternative to pricier packages. Sign up for the Pac-Man fight and you'll be able to watch across a range of devices, including your desktop web browser, iPhone, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4 & 5, and selected Smart TVs.

Watch Pacquiao vs Ugas in the UK on TV and online

Sky has the exclusive rights for Yordenis in the UK and the good news is that - unlike many big ticket boxing matches - this is NOT a PPV event and is set t take place on Sky Sports Main Event. If you're up reading this, then you'll need to hang on until around 5am before you'll see Pac-Man head to the ring. If you're a Sky subscriber you can watch the fight on your TV or via a Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream on the Sky Go app that's available across iOS and Android mobiles, tablets, laptops, PlayStation and Xbox. A Now sports membership is the best bet for anyone without a Sky subscription who still wants to enjoy the action. As well as this fight it gets you access to all 11 sport channels, which offer loads of live F1, NBA, PGA Tour golf and cricket, as well as plenty more. If you're outside the UK but want your domestic coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above.

(Image credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

The Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas fight takes place on Saturday, August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The night's main card is set to get underway at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, which is 2am BST in the UK, 9am PHST in the Philippines, and 11am AEST in Australia.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Pacquiao vs Ugas ring walk times

Pacquiao vs Ugas time (US and Canada): 12pm ET / 9pm PT / 11pm CT

Pacquiao vs Ugas time (UK): 5am BST (Sunday, August 22)

Pacquiao vs Ugas time (Philippines): 12pm NZST (Sunday, August 22)

Pacquiao vs Ugas time (Australia): 2pm AEST (Sunday, August 22)

Who is Manny "Pac-Man" Pacquiao?

An all-time great, Manny Pacquiao is one of the biggest names in boxing, and is still going strong 26 years after his professional debut.

The 42-year-old Filipino is widely considered the greatest southpaw in boxing history, having beaten 22 world champions, including Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto and Adrien Broner, to win 12 major world titles across eight weight classes.

If he beats Yordenis Ugas, he'll have won world championships in four different decades.

(Image credit: FARYSA HAMZAH / Shutterstock.com)

Who is Yordenis "54 Milagros" Ugas?

Yordenis Ugas was elevated to the status of WBA (Super) champion because the title's previous holder, Manny Pacquiao, failed to defend his title within the required timeframe.

This is arguably the biggest fight of the 35-year-old Cuban's career, and he comes into in in strong form, having defeated 11 of his last 12 opponents.

He fought on the same night as Pacquiao's last fight, and has had two more bouts since then.

Pacquiao vs Ugas full card