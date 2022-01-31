Gran Turismo 7 will take center stage at Sony's State of Play

Audio player loading…

Sony has announced that its next State of Play, and the first of 2022, will take place on February 2, with the event set to focus on the upcoming Gran Turismo 7.

Announced in a post on the PlayStation Blog, the special Gran Turismo 7 edition of State of Play will showcase "just over 30 minutes" of new PS5 footage, and gameplay details for the next entry in Polyphony Digital's racing series, with Sony promising an in-depth look at the game's modes and features.

The Gran Turismo 7 State of Play event will take place on February 2 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT (February 3 at 5am AEDT).

Analysis: what could we see

(Image credit: Polyphony Digital)

Due to release on March 4, Gran Turismo 7 is on track to be the most realistic entry in the series yet thanks to the PS5's technical capabilities – although that may come at a cost to your PlayStation 5's storage.

While we've already seen some footage of the game (which certainly supports those realism claims), we're hoping that State of Play will confirm reports that the next entry in the long-running series will feature 420 cars and a whopping 90 circuits, while giving us an in-depth look at the game's modes and campaign.

It sounds like we'll get a bunch of juicy details during the stream, but we're hoping that Sony will also reveal footage of the PS4 version of the game. Until now, the primary focus has been on how Gran Turismo 7 will perform and look on PS5 but, with the game also coming to PS4, players on Sony's last-gen hardware will want to know how the new Gran Turismo will run on their consoles – even if they'll be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for $10 at a later date.

With the next State of Play set to focus on Gran Turismo 7, we imagine that we won't get any reveals or announcements about other PS5 games in the pipeline. But Sony typically holds its State of Play events every month or two, so expect (at least) a few more to take place this year, alongside a chunkier showcase sometime between June and August.