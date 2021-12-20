Gran Turismo 7 is starting to sound like a car fanatic's dream PS5 game

Audio player loading…

If you're excited for Gran Turismo 7, rest assured that the long-running racing sim series' debut on PS5 is sounding like it's getting off to a flying start. The game will reportedly play host to 420 cars that you can race on over 90 circuits. Yes, you read that right 90.

The details were found in a promotional pamphlet for Gran Turismo 7 from Japanese retailer Yodobashi Camera (thanks, GT Planet). The pamphlet details that the myriad tracks featured in the game will play host to "realistic weather and scenery," as well as the return of the popular GT Mode, where players can buy and tune up a roster of cars as they progress through their career.

The Gran Turismo 7 promotional pamphlet was brought to light by Twitter user Riku, who shared screenshots to the social media platform.

GT7のことについて書かれている店頭パンフレットの中身です。#GT7 #グランツーリスモ7 追加ツイートで、ここが新しく言及された情報だと思うところを紹介します。 pic.twitter.com/XUZrZds6iKDecember 17, 2021 See more

Additionally, GT Planet forum user PettyWingman provided translations for the pamphlet, finding that it detailed new and returning modes coming to Gran Turismo 7, including an improved Garage in which players can store up to 1,000 vehicles.

Brand Central, a used car dealer, GT Auto and the tuning shop return to fulfil your car purchasing and customization needs, while Gran Turismo aficionados will appreciate (or curse) the return of the License Center. The iconic mode teaches you the ins and outs of driving in GT7 across a series of challenges. By accruing higher grade licenses, you earn access to harder and harder challenges as you progress.

Finally, it looks like Scapes mode is returning from Gran Turismo Sport. Essentially a bespoke photo mode, Scapes in GT7 will let players place their favorite vehicles into over 2,500 high-resolution photos, allowing you to take realistic-looking HDR pictures.

Gran Turismo 7 is beginning to sound like a pretty complete package, then, which is very welcome considering the last two entries in the series, GT Sport and GT6, were often criticized for a lack of content out of the box. By comparison, GT7 sounds comparable to Forza Horizon 5 in the sheer amount of content PS5 players are getting on day one between the litany of cars, tracks, and modes.

As such, we're very much looking forward to unpacking this vehicular extravaganza when it launches on PS5 and PS4 on March 4, 2022.