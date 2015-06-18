HP introduces new Envy laptops with a bold design

HP has refreshed its mainstream, aspirational Envy range with sleeker designs and metal surfaces. The new machines resemble the company's flagship Spectre X360 while keeping prices fairly reasonable.

AMD's A10 sixth generation APUs feature in the cheaper models, which start at £500 (around $750, AU$1000). Intel's fifth-generation Core i5 and Core i7 chips feature in the more expensive models.

You'll be able to choose between Nvidia's Geforce 940M or GTX 950M GPUs, while storage options include up to 2TB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM (less for AMD devices).

Bigger and better Envy

The rest of the configuration checklist includes an optional Quad HD+ touch or non-touch panel, up to four USB 3.0 ports, up to quad speakers and subwoofers plus and a maximum of 9.5-hours' battery life on selected models thanks to a beefier battery.

HP also launched a 17.3-inch version of the Envy with a much higher price tag at £760 (about $1100, AU$1400). It comes with Intel's Core i7 CPU, has a Full HD resolution, up to 4TB of storage, a different linear carbon fiber finish and, surprisingly, up to 10 hours of battery on a 41Whr battery.

The models are set to land in July and are likely to come with Windows 10, which launches on July 29.