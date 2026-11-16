Upgrade your phone with these 12 early Black Friday deals — save up to AU$770 off iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and more
Premium flagships and budget smartphones from AU$447
It's almost Black Friday and retailers and telcos across Australia, and there's never been a better time to splurge on big purchases, like the best phones and the best cheap phones.
With plenty of launches throughout 2026 across budget, mid-range, flagship and ultra-premium foldables, you can expect a whole heap of deals and discounts — not to mention all the handsets released last year for even more savings, especially if you don't need the latest tech.
While it may be tempting to waiting for further price drops closer to the official Black Friday date of November 27, some phones could end up getting sold out, especially for any standout deals.
Key dates for the 2026 Black Friday sales
- Sale starts: officially November 27
- Early deals: early November
- Black Friday sales end: November 30
- Late deals: early December
Black Friday phone deals: Top retailers
- Amazon: save on the Samsung Galaxy S26 range plus other phone deals
- JB Hi-Fi: save up to AU$1,000 on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and more deals
- Kogan: huge savings across a wide variety of phones
- The Good Guys: save up to AU$400 on the Samsung Galaxy S26 range and more
- Vodafone: deals on phones and plans
- Optus: discounts from the teal telco
Best Black Friday phone deals 2026
The iPhone 17 Pro Max may not be the very best iPhone money can buy anymore, but it represents a significant improvement over its predecessors with an updated design, a powerful A19 Pro chipset and still some of the best smartphone cameras.
Our reviewer called the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra the best Android phone ever and it’s also one of the best phones on the market, thanks to its blazing fast Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and some new features like a built-in Privacy Display and Horizon Lock for shooting videos.
The Google Pixel 11 Pro was just released in August 2026, but it's already getting more than AU$500 off the sticker price for Black Friday, although this is hardly a surprise given how frequently Google runs discounts on its Pixel handsets in recent years. It saw a price hike over last year's Pixel 10 Pro, but its storage options now start at 256GB, and it has a brighter display, a new glass camera housing and a faster Tensor G6 processor.
The Pixel 11 Pro above is great, but having used the base Pixel 11 myself, I'd argue it's the smarter buy for most people, especially at this sub-AU$1,000 price. It features the same Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 7 years of software support, and it also has three camera lenses like the Pro (although lower-spec ones).
Having just launched in August 2026, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 is the first of the South Korean brand's 2026 foldables lineup to get a sizeable discount for Black Friday. It features a slimmer chassis, improved hinge, a new Exynos 2600 chipset and better cross-screen app continuity over its predecessor.
This discount on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy S26 FE places it at the same price as the budget Galaxy A57's RRP, but it also has a much more powerful chipset, a dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, wireless charging and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. If you need more storage, the 256GB is also discounted to AU$897.
As far as mid-range/budget Android smartphones go, you can't go wrong with the Google Pixel 10a, especially with Android 17 set to get a full release next month (or you can access the Android 17 beta now if you're feeling adventurous). While I've criticised the phone for being too similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 9a, it's still a really good budget Android phone, and this discount makes it even more of a bargain.
We named the Nothing Phone (4a) the best cheap phone you can buy in Australia for its spec sheet relative to its price, as well as its unique aesthetics on both the hardware and software side. Only the 256GB storage option is discounted at JB Hi-Fi, but it's an excellent handset for less than AU$600.
A step down to the Galaxy A57, which I found to be one of my favourite mid-range smartphones of the year, the Galaxy A37 is a great no-frills Samsung handset with some respectable specs — a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display, three rear camera lenses, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, to name a few. The Exynos 1480 chipset isn't the most beefy and RAM options start at 6GB, but for less than AU$450, it's still a lot of phone for the money.
The Phone (3) is Nothing's first 'true' flagship phone (and still remains the brand's current flagship) after specialising in budget and mid-range handsets since the brand's inception. While its Snapdragon 8s chipset won't match the top flagships, the Phone (3) still has competent cameras, a vibrant 6.7-inch display and 12GB of RAM. Our review only took points off the (admittedly divisive) design and price, but this discount takes care of the latter.
Before Apple debuted the iPhone Air, Samsung squeezed the internals of the Galaxy S25 Plus into a smaller form factor, with the result being a handset that’s a full 1.5mm thinner than the Plus and almost 2.5mm thinner than the S25 Ultra. Some compromises have had to be made, however: a smaller device also means a smaller battery and one fewer camera lens (telephoto).
Once one of our best cheap phones before the (4a) Pro superseded it, Nothing's mid-range Phone (3a) Pro is still a capable and premium-feeling handset that also happens to look unique and quirky at the same time. Our review called it the best phone from Nothing at the time, praising its premium materials, design, software and battery life.
Black Friday phone deals 2026: FAQs
When will the best Black Friday phone deals start in 2026?
While Black Friday is technically on November 27, deals often start much earlier from retailers, telcos and brands across Australia. Most deals are set to wrap up by Cyber Monday, November 30 but some retailers and brands will continue their sales into December and sometimes even straight to Boxing Day.
Where will the best Black Friday phone deals be?
We'll be rounding up all the best Black Friday phone deals right here on this page, so bookmark it and check in regularly for recommendations when the discounts start coming in. As a quick overview, here are the big three retailers and major phone brands that we're expecting to feature the best phone deals until November 30.
- Amazon: hot deals year-round
- eBay Australia: a one-stop shop for a lot of hot offers
- JB Hi-Fi: discounts on big-ticket phones and mid-range marvels
- Samsung: big savings on Samsung Galaxy premium and budget phones
What Black Friday phone deals do we expect to see in 2026?
For Black Friday phone deal hunters, there is good news and bad news. The good news is that there are a few deals already live, and we're expecting more discounts in the next few weeks.
But if you're in the market for a new iPhone, we won’t expect as many deals, as Apple’s handsets don't usually see the same major price drops as Android rivals. In fact, the best deals you'll find will likely come from a telco with a contract agreement, but if you were already shopping for service, you could absolutely score a bargain at least on plan fees.
That said, we’ve seen big discounts on the ultrathin iPhone Air all year, so expect to see similar deals during Black Friday, whether it’s from a telco or when bought outright. On the other hand, if you’re happy with an older iPhone model, they tend to get nice price drops. In fact, the oldest phone that’s slated to get the latest iOS 27 includes the iPhone 11, which originally launched in 2019. While I wouldn’t necessarily recommend a phone that old, it’s a testament to how long Apple supports its iPhones.
For Android phones, Google and Samsung usually offer discounts on both their flagship and budget models relatively frequently. Smaller makers like Motorola, however, are more likely to offer discounts even more often than Google and Samsung, with deals across its full range. Third-party retailers will be a good bet too, including The Good Guys and JB Hi-Fi.
What should I be looking for in a smartphone?
Display
Without question, the best kind of display you can get is AMOLED, as it offers deep blacks and individually-lit pixels, allowing for always-on-displays that consume very little battery due to the majority of the screen turned off. They're also incredibly vibrant, with vivid, organic colours that really bring videos and games to life.
Various types of OLED displays are featured in most top models, including the Samsung Galaxy S26, iPhone 17, Google Pixel 10 ranges and more. Some of the more affordable options, however, still opt for LCD displays, and while they aren't quite as impressive when it comes to vibrancy and contrast, they do tend to offer excellent brightness.
Operating system (OS)
The first big thing you'll need to decide is whether you're after an Android handset, or would prefer to hitch your wagon to Apple's iOS ecosystem.
There are a huge number of Android handsets on offer from several major manufacturers, which all generally have their own strengths (and occasional weaknesses). That means there's a lot more choice for those who want to embrace the customisation and freedom that Google's mobile OS is known for.
On the other hand, Apple's iPhones, while more closed-off in nature, are excellent options for those who prioritise predictability and want to ensure they get the latest OS updates as soon as they're available. They're also ideal for those who already own Mac computers and subscribe to Apple's various services.
Camera
When looking at a phone's camera array, you should consider the types of photos that you want to take. If you want to photograph wildlife or other things you can't easily get close to, then a telephoto lens is essential, with zoom a key factor to consider, while for landscapes a good ultra-wide is your friend.
But of course, still photography isn't the be all, end all. If your needs are more centred around video recording, you will want to track assets like the resolution at which a camera phone shoots video, stabilisation features (for action video) and capture modes.
When you have at least a general idea of what you need from your phone's camera, you can get a better picture of which phone camera setup is for you, with our best camera phones list helping you to easily find which options tick the right boxes for what you might need.
Chipset
Depending on how much you're willing to spend, Android phones offer varying degrees of performance, with top handsets like Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max offering plenty of grunt under the hood thanks to their top-of-the-line specs.
When purchasing a new handset, it's important to find out if its chipset is powerful enough to handle your daily tasks. At present, the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is what you'll find in most top-of-the-line Android models, even in this year's Samsung models. You’ll find that, among the Snapdragon, Exynos and MediaTek chip families, the more powerful the processor, the higher the model number.
Apple's iPhones, on the other hand, often pack a similar amount of horsepower depending on which generation of device they belong to. Apple's own A20 Pro chip powers its high-end iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Duo models, while last year's iPhone 17 and 17e handsets are on the A19 processor. Both guarantee terrific performance and will continue to do so for a couple more years yet. After that, you may start to notice some slowdown, depending on how power-hungry Apple makes its next iOS iterations.
Storage
Most manufacturers will offer their handsets with various amounts of onboard storage. Depending on what you want to do with your phone, you'll want to settle on a storage size that's right for you. Smartphone storage can range anywhere from 64GB to 2TB (realistically, you'll be seeing between 128GB and 1TB in most cases), though you can expect the price to rise significantly as that number gets larger. Some Android phones will offer expandable storage via a microSD card slot, meaning you can add more capacity should you ever need it.
What to expect for Black Friday 2026
There are plenty of savings to be had in the final month before the Australian financial year comes to a close, and that makes it a great time to save a packet on the latest phones.
As is always the case, more recent models like those from Apple's iPhone 18 Pro range and the Samsung Galaxy Z foldable lineup won't be seeing the biggest discounts (although we suspect something in the 10-20% range may arrive, and more likely with the latter), but models from the previous generation or more mid-range handsets are quite likely to get hefty savings applied to them.
This means that we may see savings on the more affordable iPhone 17e and models like the iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S26 ranges will be had for a bargain as retailers want to clear their stock.
Since launch, we've seen the Google Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL and even the 10 Pro Fold receive up to AU$500 off as soon as Black Friday 2025, which was just a few months after launch. We'll likely see the same bargains on the new Google Pixel 11 flagships, either through a telco or outright.
You don't necessarily need to buy the phone of your choice outright either — telcos have started offering discounts on certain models purchased on a plan. For example, Vodafone and Optus discounted the iPhone Air and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra by up to AU$800, as long as you got them on either a 12-, 24- or 36-month plan. You can expect more of these this year, although the better discounts and wider variety of handsets will likely be on outright purchases.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Nico is an experienced writer and journalist, having previously written for business titles across Australia. He mainly focuses on evergreen content like buying guides and reviews, as well as finding deals and coupon codes at TechRadar Australia. Outside of work, Nico is a keen cyclist and occasionally goes on runs and hikes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.