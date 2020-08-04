When you think of Turkey, freedom of internet access probably isn't something that pops into your mind. That's because the government not only seeks to control websites and social media but has also cracked down on all things VPN.

If you find yourself in Turkey for a holiday or business, you may discover that certain content from Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms will be unavailable. And web giants like YouTube and Wikipedia have undergone absolute blackouts, with the latter being blocked for almost three years up until early 2020.

That's why the use of virtual private networks - or VPNs - has been so popular in the country. A Turkey VPN will make you appear somewhere you're not (i.e. somewhere outside Turkey), which allows you anonymity but also access to content outside the restrictions, from news and social media to streaming your favorite Netflix shows available in the US, UK and beyond, .

Even some VPN providers themselves have been subject to banning. For this reason we recommend you get your VPN downloaded and setup on your device before you head to Turkey, to ensure you can use all its freedom enhancing features.

Fortunately, enforcing a blanket ban on VPN use is something that other countries like China, Russia and Iran have all had trouble enforcing.

We've pulled together a list of the best Turkey VPNs and selected five top optuions for you to pick from. While ExpressVPN is our number one choice (for using in Turkey and much, much more), there are other services also worth a look.

The best Turkey VPN in 2020 is:

Best Turkey VPN 2020 - Get 3 months free with an annual plan

The best of the best for your virtual private network is ExpressVPN. The provider gives you access to a wide range of international servers for superb online speed and unblocking of all the restricted services.

A hugely important feature is the 24/7 live chat support. Its many other VPN features are all well and good, but largely useless if you can't get it working in the first place! So having someone waiting to help you with your exact issue is a really important feature that ensures you get your money's worth out of this VPN.

Talking of features...anonymity and security are big over at ExpressVPN. You get enterprise grade AES-256 encryption, lots of protocols to pick from, a kill switch, and IPv6 leak protection.

All that will keep you hidden and help you unblock geo-restricted content, allowing you to watch the likes of BBC iPlayer or US Netflix while in Turkey.

There's a 30-day money-back guarantee and you can effectively try before you really buy. The only real downside is a limit to five simultaneous connections at once - some providers allow use on one subscription for unlimited devices these days. But even that should be plenty for most.

As you can probably tell, we really rate ExpressVPN when it comes to staying safe in distant climes. And the good news is that TechRadar readers can get a little perk, too. ExpressVPN has agreed to give readers three months extra free when you sign up - fantastic value for a brilliant VPN for your time in Turkey.

NordVPN is a big VPN name (perhaps the very biggest), earned by a performance for speed and security which stand out. That means top security smarts with double kill switches and 2048-bit encryption but without losing speed thanks to over 5,000 servers dotted about the globe. All this, of course, can be accessed from Turkey with great reliability.

Some of those many servers are actually in Turkey meaning you can get the best possible speeds by keeping your connection local. As mentioned before, this is a great feature if you live locally and want to keep search results locally focused.

Nord has made its website available in Turkey, despite the block, so even if you forget to get setup before you leave, you can do that out there. Nord recommends turning on the Obfuscated Servers feature to make sure you're hidden well.

Despite governmental restrictions, you'll still be able to enjoy the likes of US Netflix and BBC iPlayer from within Turkish borders.

While the map based interface on a mobile screen isn't ideal, but it's a minor quibble and this remains one of the best Turkey VPN options you can get.

You may be drawn to Surfshark because of the price. But it's the impressive feature list and performance which really makes this cheap VPN stand out.

Surshark offers Turkish servers meaning you can get some of the best speeds possible while still keeping yourself secure and anonymous online within the country. Ideal for those that live there or are staying for prolonged periods and just have their online security at heart.

You get AES-256 encryption with double-hop for security but also split tunnelling for easy access to areas outside the VPN, too.

There aren't as many features as Express but you can expect top performance in terms of speeds. And from Netflix and Hulu to iPlayer and Peacock, this will unblock them. Crucially, it'll also give you superb speed, so that you can enjoy streaming at the best eye-melting quality they have to offer.

Surfshark has one of the lowest VPN prices out there. But that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice on the basics that this impressive VPN offers for users in Turkey.

Hotspot Shield is a superb VPN option for Turkey - especially if you're after one that has a free option. Yup, this comes with an impressive free version to see what Hotspot and VPNs are all about, although this will limit you on data.

We recommend giving the full VPN a try as you can do that with a best-in-class 45-day money-back guarantee – ideal for a trip to Turkey.

Hotspot Shield boasts its Turkish server offerings as great ways to access local shows like Diriliş Ertuğrul and Kara Para Ask as well as a top way to watch local sports including football from the Süper Lig.

Hotspot Shield uses its own proprietary Catapult Hydra protocol for some of the fastest speeds on any VPN. This will get you online in Turkey but, be warned, it won't unblock Amazon Prime Video and will only work on PC, Mac, smartphone or tablet.

When you consider the speed which makes it stand-out from the rest, those issues seem relatively minor – unless you're getting the VPN for Prime Video – and make this well worth a try.

CyberGhost boasts over 6,000 servers spread across 60 countries – one of the most from any VPN. That means high speeds while getting around the geo-restrictions of Turkey.

CyberGhost, rather usefully, has advert and malicious site blocking and automated HTTPS redirection. The optional data compression is another great feature which works to save you money on the move – ideal if you're holidaying in Turkey using roaming data.

The provider offers Turkish servers that are P2P optimized meaning even if you want to torrent while behind that Turkish firewall you're still covered to do so anonymously.

We enjoy the feature that lets this VPN automatically find the best servers to suit streaming for the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu and more. The interface is one of the more complex out there. That is thanks to a wealth of personalization options which make this great for anyone that knows their way around a VPN. That said it's easy enough for newbs to enjoy too.

What makes a good VPN for Turkey?

Given the government’s prying eyes, the security of any Turkey VPN needs to be top-notch. So look for tight encryption, extra features on the security front, and a clearly defined privacy policy.

Speed and geo-restriction blocking are also important factors. Once online you'll want to actually be able to enjoy streaming shows or have WhatsApp chats without talking to a mess of jumpy pixels.

The 24/7 live chat support - offered by ExpressVPN and others on the above list - is also invaluable as it'll mean you can rest easy knowing even if you run into problems, there is a professional that's probably dealt with them before ready to help.

Why are VPNs in Turkey so popular?

Interest in Turkey VPNs have skyrocketed in the last few years, and it's no surprise that this peaks in instances of bans on social media or restrictions on free access to information.

A spokesperson from NordVPN told us: "In October of 2016, interest in VPN services grew in the aftermath of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and WhatsApp being shut down. The action aimed to prevent protests after a failed coup.

"A couple of months later, direct access to the anonymous browsing network Tor was blocked as part of a wider effort to stop people from circumventing internet censorship."

