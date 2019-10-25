Wi-Fi 6 routers: the best Wi-Fi 6 routers you can buy in 2019

We’ve used our tech expertise to find the best Wi-Fi 6 routers on the market right now.

The best Wi-Fi 6 routers will be gracing our homes with their presence soon enough. Just when we were getting used to Wireless-AC, there's a new standard creeping its way onto the market: Wi-Fi 6.

So what's Wi-Fi 6, and why should you care? Well, Wi-Fi 6 is the successor to 802.11ac (commonly branded as Wireless-AC). Thankfully, the Wi-Fi Alliance has realized how confusing the 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax nomenclature is for consumers. So, now you'll be looking for the best Wi-Fi 6 router instead of trying to figure out what random letter combination is the latest and greatest.

More importantly, Wi-Fi 6 promises lower latency, greater range, and faster speeds. While older devices can't benefit from these advantages, newer ones, like the iPhone 11 and Galaxy 10 lines – not to mention Ultrabooks equipped with Ice Lake processors – come equipped to use Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, the best Wi-Fi 6 routers feature great non-Wi-Fi features, like multiple 1 Gbps ethernet ports, MU-MIMO, great hardware, and web interfaces that offer both ease-of-use and plenty of options for power users.

If you're in the market for a new router, there's really no reason not to future-proof your home network and get one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers you can afford. Since the technology is still new on the market, you'll pay a bit more, but you won't have to worry about upgrading a year or two down the road to take full advantage of your new device's capabilities.

We haven’t had a chance to test all of these routers ourselves, but don’t worry – we here at TechRadar are Wi-Fi experts, and we’ve used our tech expertise to find the best Wi-Fi 6 routers on the market right now. And, because we’ve included our exclusive price comparison tool, you can be confident that you’re getting a deal on the internet.

Asus RT-AX88U has 8 LAN ports. (Image credit: Asus)

1. Asus RT-AX88U

Wi-Fi 6 comes to a gaming router near you

Speed: 802.11ac (5GHz) : up to 4333 Mbps, 802.11ax (2.4GHz) : up to 1148 Mbps, 802.11ax (5GHz) : up to 4804 Mbps | Connectivity: 1 Gbps WAN x1, 1 Gbps LAN x8 | Features: Link Aggregation, MU-MIMO, Adaptive QoS, WTFast Gamers Private Network, Traffic Analyzer

Affordable

Plenty of LAN ports

Gamer aesthetic

The Asus RT-AX88U has all the bells and whistles that you could want out of a router, including Wi-Fi 6 compatibility. And, it’s because it offers so much while resting on the lower end of the current Wi-Fi 6 router price range that makes it our favorite on our list. One advantage of this router over others on the list is the 8 LAN ports. At twice the amount the most other routers carry, the RT-AX88U can save you from having to buy an ethernet switch. Couple that with the excellent web interface and gamer-friendly features, and you have one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers available right now.

You can count on the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 to help ease your pain. (Image credit: Asus)

2. Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000

Wireless connectivity for gaming you can rely on

Speed: 802.11ax (2.4GHz) : up to 1148 Mbps, 802.11ax (5GHz) : up to 4804 Mbps | Connectivity: 1 Gbps WAN x1, 1 Gbps LAN x8, 2.5 Gbps LAN x1 | Features: Link Aggregation, MU-MIMO, Adaptive QoS, WTFast Gamers Private Network, Traffic Analyzer

Excellent wireless performance

Easy to use

Limited LAN ports

Sometimes running ethernet cable just isn't an option. In fact, if you're a gamer, it can actually be disastrous. You can count on the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 to help ease your pain. With 8 antennas, MU-MIMO and options to prioritize gaming traffic, this router can help reduce the latency that makes gaming via Wi-Fi a pain. This router has the same great, easy-to-use interface as the RT-AX88U, but only has 5+1 LAN ports. One of those LAN ports is a 2.5 Gbps line, however, which is great for connecting a NAS or other device that needs a lot of available bandwidth on demand.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 RAX80 is an excellent affordable alternative for ASUS's model. (Image credit: Netgear)

3. NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 RAX80

Wi-Fi 6 for gamers on a budget

Speed: 802.11ax (2.4GHz) : up to 1.2 Gbps, 802.11ax (5GHz) : up to 4.8 Gbps | Connectivity: 1 Gbps WAN x1, 1 Gbps LAN x5 | Features: Link Aggregation, MU-MIMO, Dynamic QoS, Traffic Analyzer

Plenty of features

Affordable

Limited LAN ports

Netgear's Nighthawk routers have always come highly recommended, and the Wi-Fi 6 models don’t fall from the tree. This is another Wi-Fi 6 router that ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to features, and surprisingly is on the cheaper side of the market. The one thing that made the RT-AX88U beat out the AX8 is the fact that it only has 5+1 LAN Gigabit LAN ports. Otherwise, this router is an excellent affordable alternative for ASUS's model.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 RAX120 is a great alternative to the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000. (Image credit: Netgear)

4. NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 RAX120

The cheaper Wi-Fi 6 alternative that flaps in the night

Speed: 802.11ax (2.4GHz) : up to 1.2 Gbps, 802.11ax (5GHz) : up to 4.8 Gbps | Connectivity: 1 Gbps WAN x1, 1 Gbps LAN x4, 5 Gbps LAN x1 | Features: Link Aggregation, MU-MIMO, Dynamic QoS, Traffic Analyzer

Included 5 Gigabit port

Excellent performance

Divisive style

The Nighthawk AX12 is Netgear's analog answer to the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000, and as such it a great alternative. Inside the Batwing-looking appendages on the side are eight antennas, which delivers increased range and high-performance even when multiple devices are connected. If you have a device that needs high bandwidth on demand, this is an excellent router for you. One of the 5+1 LAN connections is a 5 Gigabit port, which once again, is great if you have a NAS.

With the Asus RT-AX92U, you get two routers for the price of any one. (Image credit: Asus)

5. Asus RT-AX92U

Wi-Fi 6 perfect for wide open spaces

Speed: 802.11ac (5GHz) : up to 4333 Mbps, 802.11ax (2.4GHz) : up to 1148 Mbps, 802.11ax (5GHz) : up to 4804 Mbps | Connectivity: 1 Gbps WAN x1, 1 Gbps LAN x4 (On each router) | Features: Link Aggregation, MU-MIMO, Adaptive QoS, Traffic Analyzer

Mesh router

Plenty of coverage

Not as many features

The Asus RT-AX92U is for those who have a large area they need Wi-Fi in, but still want Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It isn't quite as feature-rich as many of its rivaling Wi-Fi 6 routers, but with its bundle, you get two routers for the price of any one of the others on our list. Since these are designed to work as mesh routers, it's easy to get them going. You hook up one as you would normally, and use the second as an extender. It's a perfect package for multi-story or sprawling households that one router just can't cover.