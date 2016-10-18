Two of the biggest names in tech were considered for vice presidential nominees

In what is - let's be honest here - nowhere near the weirdest development in the 2016 US presidential election, it appears Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft founder Bill Gates were considered to run alongside the Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as the vice president candidate.

Emails claiming to have been surfaced by WikiLeaks and allegedly sent by Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta revealed that Cook and Gates were on a list of possible VP candidates for the Democratic ticket, according to CNN.

Outside the two tech leaders, the emails also contacted other major business figures such as General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, and Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Of course, business bigwigs weren't the only ones considered for the vice presidential candidacy. Political leaders were also contacted, resulting in the Clinton campaign choosing Virginia Senator Tim Kaine for the role four months after Podesta sent out his original correspondences.

Even if the likes of Tim Cook or Bill Gates were up to the task, we'd have a hard time believing it - who's heard of millionaire magnates with zero political experience running in a major election?

Via Engadget