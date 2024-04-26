Finally! After a 7-year wait, this monitor could well be the best pro-level 8K display ever — will Asus be able to break the curse of failed 8K monitor launches with the PA32KCX Mini LED pro screen?

Mini LEDs are typically found in gaming monitors. Unlike LCD backlights, they offer a broad contrast range, with deeper, near-OLED quality levels of black, that enrich and enhance the dynamism of both SDR and HDR content.

Asus has brought Mini LED technology to the ultra-high-end business monitor market for the first time with its new 32-inch ProArt Display PA32KCX. The 8K screen (that's a whopping 7,680 x 4,320 pixels - 275 PPI), is aimed at professional photographers, video editors and graphics artists.

The panel covers over 97% of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 color gamut and is equipped with 10-bit color capabilities and a 4096-zone Mini LED backlight that tops a brilliant 1200 nits, with a sustained brightness of 1000 nits. It supports multiple HDR metadata formats, including HLG and HDR10.

Plenty of connectivity options

The monitor comes with a motorized flip colorimeter, so you can check and preserve the display’s color accuracy, and screen calibration can be done manually or automatically.

The monitor offers LuxPixel Technology, which includes Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection (AGLR) tech, and Eye Care+, ensuring that light disturbances won't degrade image quality, while also preventing eye fatigue and strain.

As you’d expect of a screen of this quality, the ProArt Display PA32KCX comes with a welcome range of connectivity options. In addition to HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 ports and a USB hub, it offers dual Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports with up to 96 W USB Power Delivery.

It certainly looks like a winner for Asus, and ticks all the boxes for any creatives looking for a Mini LED monitor that isn’t specifically aimed at gamers. There’s no word on availability at the moment, or pricing, but for an 8K screen with Mini LED technology, you’re easily looking at a few thousand dollars.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors