When you consider everything the best Acer laptops have to offer, it’ll make a lot of sense to choose one to replace your old laptop or upgrade to a more powerful one. The best Acer laptops, after all, are an excellent mix of affordability, reliability and top-notch performance, only compromising on things that aren’t deal-breakers, especially to budget-minded buyers.

We put together a list of the best Acer laptops on the market this 2019. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight Chromebook or a robust gaming machine, you’ll find the ideal laptop for you. Better yet, we’ve tested and reviewed every single one of these best Acer laptops ourselves, so each gets our seal of approval.

Acer Swift 3 (Image credit: Acer)

1. Acer Swift 3

Premium performance from a budget laptop

CPU: up to Intel Core i7-8565U | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce MX150, Intel HD Graphics 620 or AMD Radeon Vega 8 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Screen: 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) ComfyView IPS – 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) | Storage: 128GB – 1 TB HDD, 16 GB Intel Optane Memory

Superb keyboard and trackpad

Excellent performance

Very reasonably priced

Looks a little plain

Beyond the Acer Swift 3's modest exterior, you'll find an excellent laptop that boasts plenty of power for work and study. The Swift 3 (not to be confused with the Switch 3 below) is an inexpensive laptop; however, that plain chassis is all-aluminum and packed with beefy components. In terms of performance, it gets surprisingly close to the far more expensive Microsoft Surface Laptop. Its display is a little lower-res, but the two are otherwise strikingly similar - other than the price. This laptop is incredible to use as well, with its roomy trackpad as well as its backlit keyboard that offers a comfortable typing experience with decent travel. If you're going to be writing a lot – whether you’re traveling or at the office, this is one of the best Acer laptops 2019 has for you.

Read the full review: Acer Swift 3

Acer Switch 3 (Image credit: Acer)

2. Acer Switch 3

Superb 2-in-1 for designers on the move

CPU: 1.10GHz Intel Pentium Quad Core N4200 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 505 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.2-inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS LCD touchscreen | Storage: 64GB - 128GB eMMC

Very well built

Smooth, fast performance

Excellent screen

Not the lightest of its type

If you've had your eye on a Microsoft Surface Pro, but your wallet is holding you back, then you might want to seriously consider this Acer 2-in-1 laptop. The Acer Switch 3 is quick and responsive enough for designers, but will set you back less because of its affordable price. Its touchscreen is sensitive and vibrant with great viewing angles – crucial on a device whose strong hinge allows it to be used in a plethora of configurations. It isn’t the lightest convertible you'll ever get your hands on, but it does feel reassuringly well made and well built. Pick it up, and you know it's a robust device that'll withstand the occasional knock when you're on the move. This is among the best Acer laptops 2019 offers to creatives.

Read the full review: Acer Switch 3

Acer Swift 5 (Image credit: Acer)

3. Acer Swift 5

So light, yet so functional

CPU: up to Intel Core i7-8565U | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 14" Full HD (1920 x 1080) – 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) | Storage: 256 GB – 512 GB SSD

Incredibly light

Bright display

Crisp speakers

Middling battery life

Flimsy screen

Typical, every day workloads are nothing to the Acer Swift 5, whose incredibly light chassis packs a punch, enough to handle web design and some entertainment after it’s already lasted you an entire work day. This is, without a doubt, one of the best Acer laptops the company has released yet. But that’s not all: beyond its performance, there’s also its stunning display on which any movie or game looks gorgeous. It isn’t perfect, but none of its flaws are serious enough to put potential users off.

Read the full review: Acer Swift 5

Acer Predator Triton 500 (Image credit: TechRadar)

4. Acer Predator Triton 500

Devouring the competition

CPU: up to Intel Core i7-9750H | Graphics: up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | RAM: 16GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS | Storage: up to 1TB SSD

Extremely powerful

Beautiful display

Surprisingly long battery life

Kind of expensive

Flimsy lid

The Acer Predator Triton 500 isn’t exactly inexpensive. However, considering that it’s one of the best Acer laptops 2019 has on offer – not to mention, among the most powerful gaming machines – it’s certainly worth breaking that piggy bank. It’s packed with 8th and 9th generation Intel core chips as well as Nvidia RTX cards, which gives it enough juice to handle the most processor-intensive and graphics-heavy AAA games. The lid is a bit flimsy, but that won’t have any impact on its overall performance. You just have to be a tad more careful lugging it around.

Read the full review: Acer Predator Triton 500

Acer Aspire E 15 (Image credit: Acer)

5. Acer Aspire E 15

More work than play

CPU: Intel Core i5-7200U | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 940MX | RAM: Up to 2GB | Screen: 15.6" (1366 x 768) Active Matrix TFT Color LCD | Storage: 1 TB

Lighter than it looks

Work (and finger) friendly keyboard

Lots of new and old ports and inputs

Flimsy construction

Bland display

The Acer Aspire E 15’s screen isn’t anything to write home about and it’s construction is a bit flimsy and cheap-feeling. But as budget laptop, some things must be compromised. What’s good here though is that this laptop doesn’t compromise on performance, delivering more than you’d expect from its asking price. There are a lot of things to love here – that is, on top of the fact that it will get you through your daily workload seamlessly – including a huge trackpad, a comfortable keyboard and a variety of ports. It isn’t much for gaming, but for productivity’s sake, it’s among the best Acer laptops.

Read the full review: Acer Aspire E 15

Acer Predator Helios 500 (Image credit: TechRadar)

6. Acer Predator Helios 500

A high-powered gaming computer in laptop form

CPU: Intel Core i5-7200U | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 940MX | RAM: Up to 2GB | Screen: 15.6" (1366 x 768) Active Matrix TFT Color LCD | Storage: 1 TB

Lots of power for gaming

Large, color-corrected 144Hz display

Easily adjustable CPU and GPU

Speakers are mediocre

Bad trackpad

The Acer Predator Helios 500 is a beast in almost every sense of the word, starting with its formidable components that can handle any game you throw at it down to its herculean size. Without a doubt, it’s crafted for hardcore gamers who have zero tolerance for the most common gaming issues that will ruin your gaming experience or keep you off the leaderboard. If you’re in the market for a monstrous mobile PC gaming machine, this is one of the best Acer laptops to grace your desk.

Read the full review: Acer Predator Helios 500

Acer Spin 5 (Image credit: TechRadar)

7. Acer Spin 5

Mid-range is only a frame of mind

CPU: up to Intel Core i7-8550U | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: Up to 16GB | Screen: 13.3" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS – 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS | Storage: 1 TB HDD – 512GB SSD

Solid performance

Decent battery life

Build quality and design

Mediocre display

Dull speakers

With a mid-range price tag, it's easy not to expect a lot from the Acer Spin 5. But you’d be surprised – the Acer Spin 5 actually delivers a decent performance, combining it with a nice design and a decent battery life that will last you a while without charging, for the price. It cuts down the price with a subpar display and not-so-good speakers, that those are a small price to pay to get through most computing and productivity tasks without issues and without paying a hefty sum.

Read the full review: Acer Spin 5

Acer Chromebook R11 (Image credit: Acer)

8. Acer Chromebook R11

360-degree flips all day long

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 | Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 11.6" IPS Multitouch | Storage: 32GB SSD

Convertible

Attractively minimalist

Good battery life

Terrible trackpad

HD-only screen

Acer may have halted the production of Acer Chromebook R11. However, third party stores are still selling it, which means it can be had for a lot cheaper if you know where to look. This Chromebook is certainly worth taking the time to scour for, with its multipurpose 2-in-1 design, simple yet appealing look and a decent battery life. All that definitely allow this Chromebook to hit that sweet spot among consumers, making this one of the best Acer laptops 2019 has if you’re looking to save some silver.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook R11

Acer Chromebook Spin 15 (Image credit: Acer/Elgiganten)

9. Acer Chromebook Spin 15

Ultimate Chromebook for multitasking

CPU: Intel Pentium N4200 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 505 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS | Storage: 32GB – 64GB

Plenty of power

Extremely long battery life

Beautifully responsive touchscreen

Lots of wasted real estate

Trackpad could be better

Notwithstanding some limitations, which by the way aren’t exactly deal-breakers, the Acer Chromebook Spin 15 is an incredible, if lightweight, laptop with a knack for multi-tasking and handling several processor-hungry tasks at once. All while hardly breaking a sweat. If that isn’t enough, it also delivers an impressive battery life that lasts up to 13 long hours. It might even outlast you, which means you can get all your work done, watch an episode of your favorite show and play a game or two without having to charge. The best part, you’ll get all that without spending a pretty penny.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook Spin 15

Acer Swift 7 (Image credit: Acer)

10. Acer Swift 7

The world’s thinnest laptop is back

CPU: Intel Pentium N4200 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 505 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS | Storage: 256 GB – 512 GB SSD

Lovely new design

Touchpad is improved

Impressively light

So expensive

Webcam position isn't great

Overhauling its thinnest and lightest, Acer has given the Swift 7 a more refined design, absolute portability and a decent performance that will satisfy anyone who needs a laptop they can carry – or show off – just about anywhere. The svelte design does come at a cost, however. Still, if you’re willing to pay it for supreme convenience, it’s absolutely worth the splurge and perhaps the most ideal match of all the best Acer laptops for you.

Read the full review: Acer Swift 7