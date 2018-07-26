The Aussie PlayStation Store’s Winter Sale is now on, has up to 60% off games

We've found one of the best ways to keep your hands warm in winter is to exercise your fingers using a controller as a prop... or, if you really must, you can actually play some videogames for reals. To help you with the latter idea, the PlayStation Store’s annual Winter sale is back.

This year, that includes up to 60% off on hundreds of games across the PS4, PS3, PS VR and PS Vita platforms — and as always, if you've got a PlayStation Plus membership, you'll often get to save even more.

While Assassin’s Creed Origins for $47.95 (less than half its regular price) is a darn good deal in our books, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition for just $24.95 is bonkers cheap for the amount of hours of joy it provides.

Then there’s the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, comprising the first three games in the series, that’s also on sale for $24.95. That’s a 42% saving, and if you happen to be a PS Plus member, you can get it for just $20.15.

And, frankly, if you haven't bought Grand Theft Auto V by now, it's not going to get much cheaper than $28.95 – enjoy it as a warm-up to Red Dead Redemption 2 releasing later this year.