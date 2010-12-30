Channel Tunnel to get mobile coverage by 2012 Olympics?

London is also preparing to kit the Tube out with Wi-Fi

Plans are afoot to bring mobile phone connectivity for passengers travelling on the Channel Tunnel in time for the 2012 London Olympics.

The four British networks, Vodafone O2, Everything Everywhere (Orange and T-Mobile) and Three are ready to join forces with their counterparts in France to share the costs of the £20m project.

According to a report in today's Daily Telegraph, the plan is to lay out the full 31.4-mile route from Dover to Calais to enable passengers to use their phones throughout the journey.

Ofcom gives go-ahead

The Telegraph report says that Ofcom is ready give the plan the go-ahead, with French telecoms infrastructure company signed-up to install the tech.

London is also testing Wi-Fi on the Tube, with Mayor Boris Johnson keen to make the whole city a wireless hotspot in time for the games in less than two years.