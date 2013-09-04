Asus unveils 10.1-inch ultraportable featuring AMD APU

Asus has used Berlin's IFA conference to unveil the X102BA, an Ultraportable laptop that sports a 10.1-inch HD display with 10-point multi-touch for navigating Windows 8.

Inside is an AMD A4-1200 1GHz dual-core APU with integrated Radeon HD 8180 graphics, which the company claims "balances multi-tasking performance with energy efficiency".

Asus is bigging up the laptop's 'Super Hybrid Engine', which lets it wake up almost instantly like a smartphone thanks to a two-second resume from sleep time.

Other specs thrown our way include two weeks' standby time and automatic data backup in sleep mode when the battery level drops below 5%.

Precision point

The X102BA comes with a multi-touch digitiser that recognises a contact point of 5mm, which goes beyond Microsoft's recommendation of 9mm to provide extra precision when drawing, painting or gesturing (wildly, perhaps).

Inside is Asus' SonicMaster audio technology aimed at improving sound quality, and connectivity options onboard include USB 3.0, 801.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

Microsoft is throwing in a copy of Microsoft Office Home & Student 2013 with the machine, so you'll get full versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.

There's no word yet on pricing or Asus X102BA release date.