How to watch Wheelchair Basketball at Paralympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

While the 2020 Olympic Games are now over, there’s plenty more ball action to be enjoyed with the return of wheelchair basketball at the Paralympic Games in 2021. The fast-paced, chair knocking sport is one of the most-watched sports at the Paralympic Games, and after a year’s delay, we’re expecting this year to be no different. You’ll find out here how to watch a Paralympics wheelchair basketball live stream - including for free.

Since the debut of the sport in Rome in 1960, the US has become all-too-familiar with the gold medal leaderboard, taking home a total of twelve gold medals versus second place hopefuls, Canada with only half that tally. Two US players to watch are world champions Jake Williams and Rose Hollerman who are set to defend the US Paralympic title.

But outside the favorites, neighboring country Canada will be returning with three-time Paralympic champions Patrick Anderson and Cindy Ouellet as they hope to knock the US off the podium and claim another gold for the country.

This fast-paced competitive Paralympic sport has evolved over the years and so have the teams hoping to bring home a victory. Despite never claiming a gold, both Team GB and Australia have achieved eight medals since 1960 and are set to go head-to-head in a must-watch match during the Tokyo 2020 preliminary rounds.

Keep on reading to find out how to live stream Paralympic wheelchair basketball matches, including key dates to pop in your diary.

Women's bronze medal match: Saturday, September 4 at 5.45pm JST / 9.45am BST / 4.45am ET

Men's bronze medal match: Sunday, September 5 at 10am JST / 2am BST / 9pm ET

Women's gold medal match: Saturday, September 4 at 8pm JST / 12pm BST / 7am ET

Men's gold medal match: Sunday, September 5 at 12.15pm JST / 4.15am BST / 11.15pm ET

For a full list of all the wheelchair basketball matches, including the preliminary round games visit the Paralympics website.

Free Paralympics wheelchair basketball live stream

UK viewers are guaranteed some of the most comprehensive Paralympics games coverage, with over 1,300 hours of coverage across all its channels, including both Channel 4 and More 4. If you’re wanting to watch online, you’ll find more coverage on All 4 and the dedicated Paralympics microsite with 16 free live streams to choose from.

If you’re Down Under in Australia, you’ll also be able to catch the wheelchair basketball games on Channel 7 and 7plus online for free. While US viewers won’t have to miss out on Team USA matches as you’ll be able to watch wheelchair basketball on NBC’s streaming service PeacockTV.

You’ll find more information on how to watch Paralympics wheelchair basketball across the globe, just below.

How to watch your Paralympics live stream when abroad

Wherever your location this Summer, you don't have to miss out on the long-awaited Tokyo Paralympic Games, including all of the wheelchair basketball matches. As thanks to a VPN, you can bypass any geo-block on your device if you’re abroad.

VPN’s are really easy (and safe) to use as they effectively trick your computer, phone, or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can still watch your usual coverage wherever your location is.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games from anywhere

FREE Paralympics wheelchair basketball live stream in the UK

Channel 4 is the go-to destination for UK viewers looking to watch Paralympic Games events for free in 2021. With over 300 hours of Paralympic Games coverage set to air on Channel 4, you’ll have to tune into More 4 to watch wheelchair basketball as it’s the home to team sports this year. You'll be able to watch the 2020 Paralympics on a range of devices as All4 is compatible with Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, YouView, Roku, Amazon Fire, FreeviewPlay, Now, Sky, and others. If you’re watching on the go, you’ll want to download the All 4 app, available on both Android and iOS. Online viewers will be able to live stream wheelchair basketball via the All 4 streaming service, or, decide to watch on the dedicated Channel 4 Paralympics microsite. To make sure you don’t miss out on Team GB’s wheelchair basketball matches, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got a free All4 account which is straightforward to set up on its website and requires no payment details. Not in the UK for the Tokyo Paralympics? That’s not a problem, you can download and install a VPN to make sure you don’t miss out on the action.



How to watch Paralympics wheelchair basketball in the US with and without cable

In the US, coverage will be split between NBCSN or NBC, and the streaming service Peacock TV. Peacock TV is your go-to destination for live streaming the finals of many sporting events, including the must-watch wheelchair basketball events where you’ll likely find Team USA headed for a medal. If you’re just wanting to catch the best bits from the 2020 Paralympic Games, Peacock’s free Tokyo Live and Tokyo Today Paralympics highlights are available to watch for free. Peacock Premium costs just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 for a whole year) and offers a FREE 7-day trial. Where to watch Paralympics wheelchair basketball without cable You don’t have to miss out on any of the Paralympic events, especially not wheelchair basketball, as without cable you have the option of signing up to various streaming services, including SlingTV, Fubo TV, Youtube TV and others. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package. However, it’s worth checking the website for special offers as there's usually something that'll save you some money. For example, at the time of writing, you can get your first month for only $10. FuboTV is another option for cord-cutters with a great selection of channels, and if you’re wanting to catch some Paralympics action, you can sign up for a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch wheelchair basketball in Canada

You’ll find coverage of the 2020 Paralympic Games is split between CBC, TSN and Sportsnet. CBC will be providing Canadian viewers with loads of free coverage of the Paralympics across its website and apps. If that’s not enough, CBC’s streaming service CBC Gem offers viewers a 1-month FREE trial. To stay signed on, a monthly subscription only costs CA$4.99 for access to a load of content. If you find yourself without a cable subscription, Sportsnet Now is a great option where you’ll find some Paralympics coverage, costing $19.99 a month. To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the 2020 Paralympic Games events, especially the US vs Canada wheelchair basketball match, we recommend checking out your local broadcasters schedules. Not in Canada? You can still get full access to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games using a VPN.

How to live stream wheelchair basketball at the Paralympics for FREE in Australia

You’ll find free Paralympics Games coverage on Channel 7 and online with the 7Plus streaming service. Channel 7 is promising Aussie viewers Paralympics coverage like never before, as you’ll be able to access 16 free live streams available in HD. What to do if you’re abroad? Use a VPN to access live streaming of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.



How to watch Paralympics wheelchair basketball in New Zealand

TVNZ is the main broadcaster in New Zealand where you’ll find free live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. You’ll find coverage on TVNZ Duke every day from lunchtime to 1 am and Paralympic highlights on TVNZ 1 and Duke. If you’re watching online, you’ll be able to stream Paralympics action with TVNZ OnDemand.



Other 2021 Paralympic Games broadcasters around the world

Following the success of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, we're expecting many to tune into the 2020 Paralympic Games. And, wherever you're watching, there are certainly plenty of different ways you can catch the action, whether that be for free or with a paid streaming subscription.

If you didn’t find information on how to watch the Paralympic wheelchair basketball events in your location, we recommend you take a look at the Paralympics website which lists all of the Paralympics Games channels.