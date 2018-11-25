Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in Australia: get a great Xbox One deal

Although the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping phenomenon was born in the US, it's now well and truly arrived in Australia along with all the excellent savings and discount prices that come with it.

In the lead up to Christmas, these sales are an excellent opportunity to get all your gift shopping out of the way, or to treat yourself to that console you've been wanting. If you're after the best price on an Xbox One console, this is definitely a good time to be looking.

Here are the best Xbox One Cyber Monday deals we've found so far! Below, you'll find deals on Xbox One X consoles, Xbox One S consoles, Xbox One games and more! The page will be updated constantly, so make sure you keep coming back to see which new deals are on offer!

Best Black Friday Xbox One deals by category

Best Xbox One X deals

Xbox One X Fallout 76 bundle + 4 games | was $748.75 now $549 Want something a little more than the One S has to offer? How about the world's most powerful gaming console? Grab yourself the Xbox One X along with Fallout 76 and four free games thrown in, including Gears of War, PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo 5: Guardians. That'll keep you busy!View Deal

Best Xbox One S deals

Xbox One S 1TB Console + 5 games | was $499 now $279 (save $200) If you've been hanging out to get into the world of Xbox One, then this is the perfect bundle offering to kick you off. With all Xbox One S bundles priced at just $299, you not only get the 1TB console along with a game of your choice. However, you also score four free additional games, like Gears of War 4, PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, and Halo 5: Guardians, alongside your brand new Xbox One S.View Deal

Best Xbox One game deals

Fallout 76 Xbox One | was $99.95 now $49.76 War never changes, but Fallout games sure do! The latest entry, Fallout 76, opens players up to a world populated by actual people rather than NPCs. You'll also find an added emphasis on survival and a completely revamped V.A.T.S. implementation. Now only $49.76View Deal

Assassin's Creed Origins Xbox One | was $35 now $19 Before you head to Ancient Greece in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, explore Ancient Egypt in the series' previous entry, Assassin's Creed Origins. As part of the Black Friday sales, you can pick up Origins for only $19. View Deal

Things to remember

No matter which model of Xbox One you order, you won't be disappointed by the gaming and media powerhouse that shows up at your door. That said, there are certainly differences between the models, especially the beastly Xbox One X. And while a bundle might seem like excellent value, it's easy to be deceived in the heat of a sale frenzy.

Decide early on what you're actually after – set your price boundaries and assess your media and gaming needs, and hopefully you won't be overwhelmed by a sneakily expensive deal, which brings us to our first point...

Which Xbox One should you buy?

Hold up! Before you take another step, take a look at our reviews for the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X . These will fill you in on some vital basics as well as offer a deep dive into the feature sets of each.

There are twoXbox consoles on the market at the moment as the original Xbox One has been essentially superseded by the Xbox One S, but even with this reduced choice, you've still got to make the call on which you're after.

For the sake of brevity, here's a quick comparison between the models:

Taking over the original's flagship throne is the One S – a slick, slimline revision of that console, and a far more attractive machine. It sports a 4K Blu-ray player, 4K media and streaming apps, and 4K upscaling for some games, making it a more future-proofed console compared to the original machine.

The Xbox One X launched just in time for Black Friday last year, so it's about time we start seeing some more decent savings and bundles on this powerhouse. If you're after a true, native 4K gaming experience, with extra graphical grunt, then this is your weapon of choice.

4K vs your wallet

How badly you want to play your games and watch your shows in 4K is going to have to battle it out with your budget. If you're currently sitting pretty with a 1080p display and aren't all that keen to upgrade any time soon, then the original Xbox One could very well do the trick.

However, there's every chance that the Xbox One S will see more impressive discounts this Black Friday anyway, so you could even end up future-proofing yourself for less. In the realm of displays 4K is becoming the new super-sharp standard, so we recommend going for a One S at minimum unless there are some serious savings on the original model.

As for the Xbox One X, the current price difference is a pretty big deterrent to jumping on the world's most powerful console, but as time rolls on we're likely to see developers making better use of the extra grunt that this unit houses, allowing their games some extra prettiness over the Xbox One S version.

If you fancy a different flavour of 4K gaming, Sony's PS4 Pro is well worth checking out too. It's Sony's closest answer to the Xbox One X and, being quite a bit older, could well be hitting some very tempting prices indeed come Black Friday.

Beware the bad bundle

Now, despite that heading, there's no such thing as a "bad" bundle, providing you personally like what you're getting for the price you're being offered it. Something is only worth what you're willing to pay for it, of course.

But you'll find some tricksy retailers pulling together older games into bundles where you might find bigger savings buying the component parts separately, or from second hand resellers if the game is of a particular vintage.

If you're after the latest and greatest, think about sticking with the official bundles offered up by Microsoft. It tends to pack in the 'system-seller' titles that show off the consoles at their best, while third-party offers sometimes have more to do with unsold gaming stock than the actual quality of the titles on offer.

Hard drive size

Games these days are big, regularly counting many tens of gigabytes. But if you're not careful, you could be landed with a console that only has a 500GB hard drive – the stock, lowest level that Microsoft puts out with its machines.

Now, it's not as big a problem as it once was – external hard drives, provided they're USB 3.0 compatible, can easily be paired with the Xbox One, working in a pretty-seamless plug-and-play way. But that's a potential additional expense if you've not got a spare. So be aware that, unless you're happy to juggle installed game files or have no qualms plugging in an external drive, you're going to want to consider getting a machine with at least 1TB of installed hard drive space.

Best Xbox One deals today

