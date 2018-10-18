The best JB Hi-Fi Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals in Australia

If you've bought any home entertainment, camera or computer gear recently, or just about any tech for that matter, then there's a good chance you've checked out JB Hi-Fi and the low prices they usually have.

Based on last year's performance, JB won't be shy when it comes to dropping these prices even further this coming Black Friday Cyber Monday, so we're going to help you score the best deal you can on consumer tech deals.

Here, we'll show you the biggest discounts we'll scrounge together from JB Hi-Fi now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 are almost upon us, we'll keep the page topped up with the latest deals as the days roll on.

How to get the best JB Hi-Fi Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

While it's tricky to truly predict what JB Hi-Fi will choose to discount this coming sale season, especially given how broad the store's range is, we've got a pretty good idea of some of the items that'll likely make the cut.

Some popular items we've seen go up at a lowered price are things like gaming console bundles, 4K HDR TVs, camera kits, drones and more.

We'll likely be seeing discounts on families of smart home hubs, like the Google Home, Home Mini and Home Max, as well as Amazon's Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus.

Given the current generation of games console have been out for a considerable time, we're looking forward to some tasty bundles with the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X and PS4 Pro this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Naturally, we'll be updating this page with all our hand-picked deals when it comes to November 23 and the weeks around it (most stores can't quite contain their sales to just the one day).

