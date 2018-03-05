The best Xbox One S prices, bundles and sales in Australia (March 2018)

UPDATE: You can nab a console for only $239 at the moment, and you'll get yourself the latest Assassin's Creed Origins or Mordor Shadow of War to go along with. Scroll down to the bundles section for further details.
With the unveiling of the Xbox One X, the Xbox One S has seen some impressive price drops and bundle deals with Microsoft going all out to pump up the pressure on its rivals. It was already often the cheapest console of the current generation, but with some of these savings on bundles and even Xbox One Controllers, the price seems right.
At this point it's probably wiser to buy a bundle and score some wicked Xbox One games along with the unit, as some of them can come in cheaper than the standalone consoles themselves.
Looking to buy in the US or UK? You'll want to head on over to our US page or UK page.
Xbox One S deals
At once more elegant and more powerful, the slimmed-down design of the Xbox One S ditches the external power brick and chunky looks of the original Xbox One. More importantly, it comes kitted out with 4K visual support meaning you'll be able to watch specialised Blu-Ray and Netflix content in 4K. To in real time, check out our pick below, or visit our sister site .
The best Xbox One bundle deals this week
Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB with Assassin's Creed Origins or Shadow of War ($239): If you just want an Xbox and one of the latest/greatest titles, you can score yourself the Xbox One S with either Assassin's Creed Origins or Shadow of War for only $239 dollary-doos. As long as you enter the code PMICROSOFT at checkout, you'll knock 20% off the price of the Shadow of War bundle or the Assassin's Creed Origins bundle.
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB Bundles with NBA 2K18, Steep, The Crew, and game of your choice ($299): Microsoft is currently offering some especially good prices on its 500GB Xbox One S consoles, and the best part is, you’ll be getting four free games along with it. Nab yourself the latest in the NBA series, NBA 2K18, along with snowboarding gem Steep, and racing adventure the Crew, and also choose from either Assassin’s Creed Origins, Shadow of War, Forza Horizon 3 or Minecraft bundled consoles.
View Deal