Black Friday and Cyber Monday PC components: what to expect this year

If you've been waiting for the prices on graphics cards and computer memory to drop, your wishes will finally be granted on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018.

That's right, the year-end pre-holiday sale is almost upon us and we expect to see discounts on PC components of all kinds. Whether you've been waiting for a big sale to build your first PC or simply upgrade a few computer parts, we're sure you'll find something you want today.

In fact, we expect there will be an overwhelming number of sales. Luckily, we'll be here with you every step of the way to make sense of the figurative ocean of Black Friday component deals.

With the Black Friday discount season kicking of earlier and earlier each year, we'll also make sure you don't miss the start of the big sale. We'll be pointing our the biggest PC component Black Friday deals from last year and tell you what can expect will go on sale this year based on our deductive reasoning and industry knowledge.

When to get the best PC component deals on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

This is where things get a surprisingly tricky. Black Friday is November 23, and Cyber Monday is November 26, but you should fully expect deals to start appearing a full week ahead of those dates.

For example, Amazon holds several Deals of the Days throughout the week ahead of Black Friday (November 16-22). Newegg also runs a similar scheme by posting Black Friday sales page well in advance – however the difference here is you can see or take advantage of the discount prices until later.

How to get the best PC component deals on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

Amazon and Newegg won't be the only retailers serving up sweet deals on Black Friday. You can also expect great discounts from the likes of Tiger Direct, Adorama, B&H Photo and Walmart just to name a few.

That's a blessing and a curse at the same time, as there will be flood of deals to sift through. Good news is we're here to help sort out only the best PC component deals on Black Friday. Rest assured, we'll only recommend deals with the biggest discounts. We're also cherry picking the PC parts based on what we would recommend or use ourselves.

The best Black Friday PC component deals from previous years

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X

Now $279 (was $399) $120 off

The AMD Ryzen 7 1700X is an impressive octo-core processor in its own right and now you can get one of AMD top-tier CPUs for less than $300. View Deal

Gigabyte GA-AX370 Gaming K5

Now $134.99 (was $169.99)

You're going to want a solid motherboard to go with that Ryzen processor and we recommend this one from Gigabyte. Not only will its X370 chipset allow you to fully access the potential of Ryzen processors, it also nice and affordable with that $35 discount.

View Deal

HyperX Cloud Silver gaming headset now $59 (was $99)

If you need headphones that are better for PC and console gaming, eBay is selling this sweet headset with in-line audio control and a noise-cancelling mic for 40% off.View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G

Now $469 (was $489) $20 off

While this might not seem like that much of a discount, it's still impressive to see any deal on a graphics card less than a month old, especially in a market when Bitcoin mining is driving up the prices on GPUs. To top it off the card comes with a bundled copy of 3DMark Advance so you can benchmark your shiny new GPU and brag to your friends about it.View Deal

Dell UltraSharp U2415 monitor is $224 (was $399)

With a screen measuring an ample 24 inches, the Dell UltraSharp monitor has an LED display with 16:9 aspect ratio. It's also a huge 44% off at Amazon right now.

View Deal

Best PC component deals predictions for Black Friday 2018

We've been covering Black Friday for long enough now that we can come up with some decent predictions for Black Friday 2018, and considering what the component market is like these days, we think we've got a good guess on the kind of deals you'll be seeing this year.

Graphics card sales will be the name of game for this year. Last year the cryptocurrency craze inflated prices and increased production of GPUs last year, but that bubble finally popped earlier this year.

That leaves a lot of older graphics cards left in circulation and retailers will likely want to clear their shelves of old stock like the GTX 1080, GTX 1080 Ti, GTX 1070 or GTX 1060. We feel this is extremely likely given that Nvidia's latest RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 now in the wild.

There's also a small chance Black Friday 2018 will lead to some of the first discounts on Nvidia's Turing cards, but possibility of this happening this year is very slim.

We also expect there will be Black Friday Deals on processors now that Intel has introduced 9th generation processors. Meanwhile, AMD is poised to launch its next-generation CPUs at CES 2019 and more immediately dropped the price on the Ryzen 7 2700X.

Previous Black Fridays have also brought price cuts to other components such as motherboards, RAM, hard drives, solid-state drives, hard drives and PC cases. We expect Black Friday 2018 to be no different.

