Get a load of the action with the best VPN deals for the Olympic Games

It's been a bit touch-and-go on whether or not the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will finally go ahead. Entering the first weekend of scheduled events, though, you may be in need of a VPN service to ensure you don't face geo-restrictions when trying to access your preferred Olympics live stream.

That's why we're bringing you a round-up of the best VPN deals currently available to save you money while getting a load of that Olympic action.

One of the most well known VPN providers out there, NordVPN is offering a whopping 72% off its two year plan. That's a huge saving, bringing the effective monthly rate down from $11.95 to just $3.30 a month.

Then there is VyprVPN, which is offering an extra $10 off its 36-month plan, bringing it down from $60 a year to just $50 when you use the discount code OLYMPICS21. That works out at a scarcely believable rate of only $1.38 a month.

Of course, our favorite VPN to recommend, ExpressVPN, is continuing to offer its three months free, as well as receiving a year of free cloud backup with Backblaze.

Keep reading to check out these VPN deals in full plus and sign up to a VPN ready to tune into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

1. Extra months free from a VPN name you know

NordVPN | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $11.95 $3.30 per month

NordVPN is offering a fantastic discount and throwing in an extra three months absolutely free. That makes this one of the most affordable VPN deals out there, on a product that unblocks restricted websites and goes big on extra security smarts.

View Deal

2. $10 Olympic saving on VyprVPN

VyprVPN | 36 months | code OLYMPICS21 | $1.67 $1.38/pm

VyprVPN sells itself as a streaming VPN, promising to unblock the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and other key streaming platforms. Offering high success rates in our testing, this is a great one for unblocking your native Olympics coverage with a special discount code to make you feel like an Olympian.

View Deal

3. The absolute best VPN around

The best part? All three of these VPN deals provide software that will allow you to undercut certain geo-restrictions.

Whether you're abroad and want to live stream your native broadcaster, or your office, school, or college has blocked access to certain streaming services. From Peacock TV to BBC iPlayer, benefit from free live streams in the UK and in Australia on 7Plus.