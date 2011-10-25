Asus lets some X79 details out of the bag

Asus will be throwing its full weight behind the forthcoming Intel X79 chipset for performance desktop PCs.

The chipset will debut alongside the Intel's "second generation Core i7 family for high-end desktop" which will use the new, larger LGA2011 socket.

Interestingly, many of the forthcoming Asus boards will have a centrally located socket with four DIMM slots either side – yep, eight in total.

X79 boards will also lack video outputs – as they're designed for high end PCs, it's assumed they will be used with separate graphics hardware.

We're not allowed to tell you exactly what the new Intel processors are called as yet and neither can we let you know when they'll launch. Rest assured we'll be bringing you a review of the boards and processor as soon as we can here on TechRadar.

The Taiwanese manufacturer will have several series of boards - including Sabertooth – which will supplant the X58 – LGA1366 models at the top of the tree.

An X79-based ROG Rampage IV Extreme Motherboard was seen at BlizzCon 2011 over the weekend, while the P9X79 Deluxe has also been spied.

The boards will support CrossFireX and SLI in various configurations.