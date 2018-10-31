Xbox One X bundle with Red Dead Redemption 2 going cheap and fast

If you missed out on the sweet Xbox One X bundle deal from JB Hi-Fi earlier on, then now’s your chance to get one almost as cheap.

The Gamesmen are having a limited 10% off storewide sale, which brings their wicked Red Dead and Forza bundle for the latest Microsoft console down to $539.95. Considering the console itself is still running at a retail price of $649, this is a hell of a saving considering you'll also be receiving Red Dead Redemption 2, Forza Horizon 4, and Forza Motorsport 7.

Be sure to enter the code TRICKORTREAT at checkout to nab the discount, and get in quick as the sale is only on from 2pm until 10pm on 31/10.

As The Gamesmen only has one physical store location (in Penshurst, NSW) you're likely going to have pay for shipping. You can use the calculator on the product page itself to get a quote on how much it will cost you, or check out their delivery page for further details.