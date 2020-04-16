Where to buy an Xbox One: all the retailers with bundle deals still available

If you're wondering where to buy an Xbox One, you're not alone, with stock starting to slip there are only a few bundle deals still available. We're running through all the remaining Xbox One S and Xbox One X bundles still available to order, as well as the best retailers to keep an eye on for future stock.

That means you can grab an Xbox One before they go the same way as the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and there's still time to pick up an excellent price as well. With Xbox Series X firmly on its way, these older consoles have been subject to considerable price drops over the last few months. The surge in demand may have changed that, however, as more players have the chance to check out Microsoft's library.

So, your hunt for where to buy an Xbox One has come to an end - let's get into the best places to pick up your new console to while away the days.

US

Where to buy an Xbox One in the US: all the retailers with stock

Newegg

Newegg is the source of the super cheap Xbox One S All Digital Edition deal above, but if you're looking for a disk tray you'll find plenty of great prices on Xbox One X consoles here as well. Regular Xbox One S prices aren't competing well with the 4K version here, so you're better off going for the X model.

Microsoft

Shopping directly from Microsoft means you're picking up the latest bundle deals straight from their source. You'll find plenty of stock on the latest discounted Xbox One X bundles and Microsoft is the only place you can get stuck in with the unique Xbox Design Lab. You're saving $100 on your new console, which means plenty of room to pick up a discounted custom controller as well.

B&H Photo

B&H is honoring Microsoft's own price cuts on the Xbox One X console, as well as offering plenty of stock on the One S model as well. Prices aren't as stellar here as you'll find in the bundle deals above, but you're assured of stock if things start getting desperate.



Kohl's

You'll find a smaller selection of Xbox One X bundles available at Kohl's, but plenty of Xbox One S models on offer. They are currently sat at the same price as the 4K console, however, so if there's cheaper stock elsewhere and you really don't want to pick up the beefed-up version, you might want to shop around. Stock on these consoles and plenty of cheap accessories is plentiful, though.

UK

Where to buy an Xbox One in the UK: all the retailers with stock

Microsoft

Stock is starting to filter out of Microsoft's own inventory but you'll still find plenty of Xbox One S and Xbox One X bundle deals available at the source. Not only that, but since you're saving so much on your console, you can also explore the Xbox Design Lab for a reduced custom controller.

Game

Game has a healthy inventory of plenty of Xbox One bundles available to order right now, and you'll find a massive range at their discounted prices as well. Not only is there a wide range of stock, but you can also pick up deals that include extra games usually for just £10 more, as well as a Now TV Entertainment pass for free.

AO

You'll find a handful of Xbox One deals available at AO right now, all at their discounted price. The range isn't as far reaching as it is with other retailers, but stock is available if you're in a pinch.

Argos

Argos has limited stock of the Xbox One S at its reduced price, as well as the Xbox One X. Plus, Argos also sorts its stock by region. That means you might get lucky with a bundle in your area, in which case you can take advantage of same-day shipping to boot.

Why buy an Xbox One in 2020

So why buy an Xbox One now? Well you're still picking up an excellent machine, and if you choose the Xbox One X, one capable of 4K gaming for a brilliant price. Not only that, but Microsoft seems to be leaning into its 'Xbox as a service' party line, meaning you won't get so left behind when the new console lands. That's all down to Xbox Game Pass, the 100+ strong catalog of first and third party titles available for a low monthly cost, as well as Microsoft's focus on backwards compatibility.

Looking for more? We're tracking all the latest Xbox One deals and sales as well as the best Xbox One X prices right here on TechRadar. If you haven't made up your mind about the console you want to pick up, you might also want to check out where to buy a PS4 and where to buy a Nintendo Switch.