The PlayStation Easter sale is underway

UPDATE: The PlayStation Easter sale is now on in Australia, with a huge number of great titles on offer at discounted prices. You can find now Aussie links and pricing alongside UK pricing below!

Like any holiday period these days, Easter means sales and discounts. It also means fun themed chocolate, but discounts are our focus for now. Game fans will be glad to know that the PlayStation Store is offering some pretty deep discounts on a range of titles this year.

From today, the PlayStation Easter sale is offering up to 60% off a selection of games which include fairly recent releases like Assassin’s Creed Origins (£32.99 / AU$54.95) and Wolfenstein 2 (£19.99 / AU$30.95), to classic must-haves like The Witcher 3 (£11.99 / AU$17.95) and the Bioshock Collection (£11.49 / AU$47.95).

Below we’ve listed some of our picks of the best deals. Skyrim is there, in case there’s a system for which you don’t yet have a copy of the game.

These discounts are good, but remember PlayStation Plus members will see even better deals on some games and if you’re looking for a PlayStation Plus membership you’ll be glad to see those are on discount too! You can pick up a 12 month pass for just £37.49 (that's AU$59.95 in Australia). The Easter Bunny has well and truly arrived.