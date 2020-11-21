All-new Ring Doorbell drops down to just $69.99 in early Amazon Black Friday deal

Score Black Friday deals on the best-selling Ring Doorbell at Amazon's early device sale. Starting today, you can get the 2020 Ring Doorbell on sale for just $69 (was $99.99). That's a $30 price cut and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa enabled video doorbell.



Amazon also has the best-selling Ring Doorbell Pro on sale at a record low price of $169.99, the Ring PeepHole Cam marked down to just $69.99, and a $60 discount on the Ring 3.

The 2020 Ring Doorbell allows you to monitor your home from anywhere with notifications sent to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. The Ring will send you alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the doorbell. The popular doorbell also features two-way talk so you can hear and speak with visitors from your mobile phone and is compatible with Amazon Alexa.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Ring Doorbell and a fantastic Black Friday deal to snag before the official Amazon Black Friday sale officially begins.

Black Friday Ring Doorbell deal

Ring Video Doorbell: $199 $69.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell on sale for just $69.99 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for the easy-to-install video doorbell.

View Deal

More Amazon Black Friday Ring Doorbell deals

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199 $139.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for a record-low price of $139.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the Ring 3, which now includes improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band wifi connectivity.

View Deal

Ring Peephole Cam Smart video doorbell: $129.9 9 $69.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Ring Peephole Cam on sale for a record-low price of $69.99. The Alexa-enabled doorbell allows you to monitor your door from anywhere and is designed to replace your peephole with no wiring or drilling required.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon

The rarely discounted Ring 3 Plus gets a $70 price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The Alexa-enabled doorbell now features 4 extra seconds of video to show you what happened before motion was triggered, so you'll always know who's at your door.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

View Deal

Not in the US? See the best Ring Doorbell deals in your region below.

Shop more early offers in our roundup of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals and the top Walmart Black Friday sales.