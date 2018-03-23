Best shows on Netflix (March 2018): 40 best Netflix TV series

Best Netflix Shows: Welcome to TechRadar's guide to the best shows and TV series you can stream on Netflix in the United States.

Netflix is the true home of binge TV. You may feel a little sting of guilt when it asks if you're still watching after auto-playing three episodes in a row. But will that stop us? Of course not.

Before you can get stuck in your need to find something to watch. And that's the trickiest part.

We've scoured the video streaming service to create a guide to the best Netflix shows in the US right now. We keep this list constantly updated with the latest television shows that you should be watching, so check back soon for more highlights.

March update: We may not have seen many brand new shows on Netflix, but it's been a good month for new seasons of some of our faves. season two of Santa Clarita Diet is ready to stream, along with season 2 of Jessica Jones and season 2 of Love.

We’ve picked 40 Netflix shows you need to watch. Whether you are into meth-laced dramas (Breaking Bad) or fear-inducing dystopias that hit far too close to home (Black Mirror) there’s something for you on the list.

Why focus on Netflix? Why not hit up Hulu or tackle Vudu, Crackle or Vimeo? Well, those services are great but, in our opinion, Netflix has the most variety and probably the best shows of any of the other services.

With so much choice, however, it can be tough to find that next great show. But that's why we're here. We've binge-watched hundreds of hours of TV so you don't have to.

But more than great shows, Netflix is inventive. It trials new things, such as the Puss In Boots choose your own adventure show and is a big advocate for 4K and HDR content. Oh, and it finally did something it said it never would - allow you to download many of its shows to watch Netflix offline.

There’s never been a better time to bag yourself a Netflix subscription and binge watch, so get stuck into our gallery and let us know if your favorite show isn't on the list. Without further ado let's dive into the best shows on Netflix.

Want to know more about Netflix's take on binging? Watch our very own Jon Porter live on the couch discussing his time at Netflix HQ!