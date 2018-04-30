T-Mobile and Sprint merger: here’s what it means

T-Mobile and Sprint have announced that they intend to merge into a unified carrier simply called T-Mobile. This will put the conjoined company in number three position in terms of subscribers behind Verizon and AT&T.

By joining forces, T-Mobile now comprises of both company’s subscribers, as well as those who use MetroPCS, Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile.

T-Mobile claims that it will be able to provide “lower prices, better quality, unmatched value, and greater competition” to US customers. How exactly it intends to do that hasn’t yet been disclosed – probably because the companies haven’t actually merged yet. The merger is expected to transpire no later than the first half of 2019.

T-Mobile’s first mission is to be the first to deploy a blanket of 5G coverage over the US. In addition to the boon that 5G claims to be in terms of connectivity quality and speed, it claims that accomplishing such a lofty goal will bring as much as three million new jobs in the US by 2024.

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint subscriber, there’s nothing you need to worry about for now. But it’s possible that things might change at some point next year – hopefully, for the better.