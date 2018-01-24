Samsung announces 860 Pro, 860 Evo SSDs with up to 4TB capacity

Samsung has taken the wraps off its new 860 Pro and 860 Evo range of solid-state drives, featuring MJX controller with improved Linux compatibility and faster communication with the host system. Samsung’s new SSDs come in various storage capacities, with the highest being 4TB. The 860 Pro and 860 Evo range of SSDs take over from the 850 Pro and 850 Evo which were launched back in 2015.

Mr. Sukesh Jain, Vice President, IT & Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said,

“The products offer unmatched solid state flash storage experience for both consumers and business professionals alike. The fast, enduring performance of the 860 Pro is designed for creators, IT professionals, and gamers using workstations, NAS, or high-end computing.

The 860 Evo boosts everyday computing with speed, endurance, and worry-free reliability ideal for mainstream PCs and laptops. These latest SSD offerings further reinforce our commitment towards bringing in meaningful innovations in the SSD space and drive growth of the overall memory industry for years to come,".

Samsung 860 Pro, 860 Evo specifications

Coming to the technical specifications of the 860 PRO and 860 Evo, Samsung says that these new range of SSDs offer read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and write speeds of up to 530 MB/s. Samsung provides a 5-year limited warranty, or up to 4,800 TBW (Terabytes written) on 860 PRO and up to 2400 TBW on the 860 EVO.

Coming to the 860 Pro, this SSD range comes in a single 2.5-inch form factor, with up to 4GB LPDDR4 mobile DRAM. It will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities, with prices starting at $139 or Rs. 12,200 (£126, AU$199).

On the other hand, the 860 Evo comes in 2.5-inch, m-SATA and M.2 form factors, with up to 4GB LPDDR4 mobile DRAM. The 860 Evo will be available starting at $94 or Rs. 8,750 (£90, AU$149), and comes in the following capacities:

2.5-inch – 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB

m-SATA – 250GB, 500GB and 1TB

M.2 – 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB

The 860 PRO and 860 EVO SSDs will both be available starting this month.