Roku Black Friday deals: score a Roku streaming player for as low as $17

With Black Friday just one week away, Roku has finally taken the wraps off its Black Friday 2020 deals and plans to offer big discounts on its entire line of streaming players – with a very special deal exclusively for Walmart shoppers.

To that end, like last year, the cheapest Roku deal this year will be for the Roku SE that offers HD streaming and will be available at Walmart starting at 12:00 am ET on Friday, November 27 for just $17, making it even cheaper than the Roku Express HD. (Not in the US? Keep scrolling to see the cheapest Roku sales happening in your region.)

Roku SE HD Streaming Player: $17 at Walmart

The Roku SE is the cheapest streaming device we're likely to see during Black Friday 2020. Offering HD streaming via an included HDMI cable, the SE offers the Roku smart platform and Roku remote for just $17. Available starting November 27View Deal

If you want to step up to 4K HDR streaming, Roku announced that the Roku Streaming Stick+ will drop down to just $29.99; the Roku Premiere will be down to $24.99 and the Roku Ultra will be available for just $69.99 for Black Friday.

Last but not least, Roku is offering a $30 savings on the brand-new Roku Streambar that will make it just $99.99 ahead of the holiday season.

While the Roku SE will only be available as part of Walmart's Black Friday deals, the Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Premiere, Roku Ultra and Roku Streambar deals will be available at every major retailer starting on Friday, November 20 and running through Monday, November 30.

Roku isn’t the only one with cheap streaming sticks…

While Roku might have the best value when it comes to Black Friday streaming device deals, it's not the only show in town: both Google and Amazon have announced deals on their players starting this week as well.

If you're shopping on Amazon later this week, you'll want to keep tabs on the new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite that's going to drop to just $18 as well as the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote that will come down to $29.99 starting on November 20.

If you're after a Chromecast, Google's going to start selling the third-gen streaming device for $18.99 starting on November 25 and could even drop the price of its brand-new Chromecast with Google TV player later this month, too.

The overall point here? Black Friday is going to be a great day to pick up a new streaming device regardless of which platform you want to use.