NordVPN's summer VPN deal gets you 72% off with three months extra free

Let's face it, we're all partial to a good deal with red hot savings - and it doesn't get much more exciting than an offer on one of our favorite VPN providers. Kicking off a summer of VPN deals, NordVPN is bringing a huge saving on its 2-year plan.

Saving a whole 72% when you commit to one of its long term plans instead of rolling monthly, NordVPN is also offering customers 3-months free on top, bagging you 27 months at the new discounted rate.

Usually an effective $4.13 a month, it now works out at just $3.30 / £2.44 / €2.64 a month for 2 years, including those all-important additional three months on top.

Running from June 15 for a whole month, make the most of this summer saving before its gone - whether that's to up the security of your devices, help you live stream Euro 2020 when abroad or anything else.

Of course, while NordVPN does not offer a VPN free trial, new customers can benefit from NordVPN's 30-day money back guarantee. This means if you decide NordVPN is not the VPN for you, you can claim your money back within the first month.

Want to learn more? Get the full lowdown on this VPN saving and sign up below.

NordVPN's summer VPN deal in full:

NordVPN | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $3.30/£2.44 a month

NordVPN is super straightforward and easy to use (even if you're a tech novice). It boasts a range of features, too, such as P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and Bitcoin support. Ideal for heavy streaming, it successfully unblocked foreign Netflix catalogs in our tests, too.

View Deal

We've never seen Nord does this with its deals before, but there's a countdown timer when you click through. The company claims that the discount if for a limited time only, although we must admit that we've not yet seen what happens when it reaches zero.

The only other thing to remember with this VPN deal is that you do have to pay the full amount for the initial two years upfront. And although it may seem like a large amount to splash, remember this means all your VPN cybersecurity and bypassing of geo-restricted content is sorted for the next 24 months - plus those extra three months added on top.

(Image credit: Future)

Is NordVPN a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top three overall best VPN services, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is a pretty impressive position to sit in.

If you're concerned about privacy, NordVPN has a very strict zero-logging policy that's actually audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers to ensure that it's up to scratch. There's also extra security smarts like 'Double VPN' and 'Onion Over', meaning that whether you're torrenting, streaming or anything else, you'll be basically anonymous from prying eyes.

Talking of streaming, the list of services that Nord unblocks is epic. Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Peacock TV, Sling TV, DAZN, BBC iPlayer... it goes on and on. And the service also boasts a very speedy customer support so all your queries can be instantly resolved.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth NordVPN review goes into every nook and cranny.

Read more: