The best Nokia 5 deals and prices in March 2018

The Nokia 5 is in something of an awkward position. A step-up from the Nokia 3, slightly cheaper than the Nokia 6, and more serious than the revamped Nokia 3310. It's a stylish budget handset with a fairly beefy battery and a big, bright 5.2-inch HD display.

The Nokia 5 will suit somebody who doesn't want to spend the earth on their new smartphone, but at the same time doesn't want to be stuck with a useless brick of a device. Sound like you? Then we've gathered up the best Nokia 5 deals on the market so you can grab the plan that best suits your needs.

Use TechRadar's contract price comparison chart below to find your tariff. But also have in the back of your mind the possibility of buying the phone outright and teaming it up with a cheap SIM only deal. It may be possible to save even more.

And if your heart is with Nokia but you need the power of a proper smartphone, then be sure to give our Nokia 8 deals page a light perusal.

SIM free Nokia 5 prices

In this day and age, the £179.99 RRP of the Nokia 5 is mere peanuts for a smartphone - especially one that's so beautifully designed and runs off the latest iteration of Android. And generally speaking it will cost even less than that, still. If you were to pop in a sub-£5 SIM card, for example, it will leave you around £50 to pay per year.

Nokia 5 review in brief

Not the best, but stylish for the price

Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | Rear camera: 13MP | Weight: 160g | OS: Android 7 Nougat | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3000mAh

Beautiful metallic build

Pure Android operating experience

Fingerprint scanner

Photos aren't great

Considering the Nokia 5's low price, you'll be pleasantly surprised by how premium it feels when you pick it up for the first time. That dashing metallic casing confounds all expectations for such a budget handset. And when we started using it, we loved how pure the Android Nougat experience was.

The camera isn't the best around, so not an ideal phone for Instagram lovers. And the rudimentary chipset can leave you waiting for apps to load from time to time. But at this budget, we really can't complain - and you could always upgrade to the Nokia 6 if you're put off.

Read TechRadar's full Nokia 5 review