New Assassin's Creed confirmed – catch the first look on Twitch

A new Assassin's Creed has been confirmed by Ubisoft, with the studio teasing the game's reveal via a Twitch live stream.

While we don't know exactly what the game is called, or what it'll be about, artist BossLogic tweeted out a picture that says "tune in for the next Assassin's Creed chapter" followed by a link to a Twitch live stream where he is currently slowly creating art for the game. According to Ubisoft, this will be a "setting reveal" for the new game.

Super excited to reveal what I have been working on for the past few months with @Ubisoft! Make sure to tune into @assassinscreed for a very first look and catch the entire process live at (https://t.co/pUuNj9GgpJ) pic.twitter.com/W5hU5TiSbhApril 29, 2020

What could we see?

Right now, nothing is massively standing out. At the time of writing, the artist is drawing a figure on a backdrop of mountains, leading some in the chat to speculate that the next game will be set in the likes of Scotland or Scandanavia.

This would make sense as there are rumors that the new Assassin's Creed game, allegedly called Assassin's Creed: Kingdom, will take place during the Viking age. So we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for anything Viking-related in the stream.

More interesting teasers will likely be revealed later – although, we may have to wait a while to see them.

We'll be keeping an eye on the stream and updating you with any juicy titbits that may emerge.