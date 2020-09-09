Microsoft has made Xbox Game Pass Ultimate even better

Hot on the heels of the Xbox Series X price and release date reveal, Microsoft has announced that EA Play is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - for free.

Announced in an official Xbox blog post, Microsoft revealed that it is teaming up with Electronic Arts to bring EA Play (formerly known as EA Access and Origin Access) to Xbox Game Ultimate subscribers for free starting "this Holiday".

That means that subscribers will be able to access over 60 EA games available in the EA Play vault for free on PC, which includes the likes of The Sims games, FIFA 20, Anthem and many more EA offerings. In addition, subscribers will be able to take advantage of EA Play's exclusive in-game challenges, rewards, and content, as well as discounts on EA digital purchases and access to game trials.

Some of these EA Play titles will also be available to play on Android mobile devices, through the Project xCloud service, which is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free on September 15.

The addition of EA Play to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is definitely welcome news, with the subscription service fast becoming a must-have for gamers due to the breadth of its offering and affordability.

The Ultimate offer

For those who already have an EA Play subscription separately, Xbox's director of programming Larry Hryb (AKA Major Nelson) confirmed on Twitter that their subscriptions will be converted to Xbox game Pass Ultimate Subscriptions.

"Users who have both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play purchased through Xbox will have their EA Play membership canceled and any remaining time over 50 days will be rounded up and converted to the nearest month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a ratio of 3:1 based on ERP," Hryb explained.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to take advantage of EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs, while Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers get EA Play on Windows 10.

