Microsoft Flight Simulator is gliding onto Xbox Series X / S consoles on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) made a pretty big impression when it released on PC last year, so it's little wonder that during the E3 2021 Microsoft and Bethesda keynote it was announced that it's now heading onto Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.



Better yet, anyone who owns the beefier Series X will get to experience the game in glorious 4K while flying over various biomes and environment, with Microsoft claiming that you'll be getting “the same level of depth and complexity that fans of the critically acclaimed flight simulator have come to love on PC".

Grab your aviators

Like many other games that were announced during the keynote, Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available to download on Xbox Game Pass from launch day. It isn't clear if we will be getting any fresh content for the console port, but a free Top Gun flavored DLC will be released to coincide with the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick movie.



More information about the Top Gun content will be provided in Fall 2021, presumably after the movie has hit the theatres.

