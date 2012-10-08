YouTube gets two extra BBC channels

BBC Worldwide will launch two original channels on YouTube, with the commercial arm of the UK broadcaster bringing a nature and science channel to the video giant.

The new channels are likely to prove popular additions to the current offerings, which include a BBC Worldwide channel, Top Gear and

Eastenders

.

BBC Earth Productions will be taking charge of the nature channel which will be arriving soon, whilst the topical science channel will launch in 2013 and be fronted by presenter James May.

Expanding

"BBC Worldwide is very excited about expanding our successful relationship with YouTube," said Daniel Heaf, EVP & managing director of digital at BBC Worldwide.

"Not only is it a place to distribute the best British content around the world it will, through our original content, be a place where we can experiment with new forms of creativity.

"We couldn't be more thrilled at the prospects this brings our company, indies and audiences alike."

BBC Worldwide also had two further announcements; firstly that it would be launching a selection of long-form programming for the UK and Canada and also that it has renewed a deal with YouTube to continue its commitment to add to its existing selection of over 8,000 clips.