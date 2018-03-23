Best shows on Netflix (March 2018): 60 fantastic Netflix series

Looking for the best shows on Netflix right now? You've come to the right place. You've landed on the most authoritative, in-depth guide to the best Netflix series around, offering all the information you need to make sure that you avoid the clangers and get binge-watching the best television shows available on the streaming platform.

[Update: Aquarius is the latest TV show to land on Netflix and it's one for real-life crime fans. It's based around the exploits of Charles Manson and his beatnik cult of murderers. David Duchovny stars as a cop who is tasked to investigate the 'family'.]

We’ve chosen the 60 best Netflix shows that you need to watch. Whether you are into meth-laced dramas (Breaking Bad), talking horses (Bojack Horseman) or fear-inducing dystopias that are far too close for comfort (Black Mirror) there’s something for you on the list.

Netflix is currently the hottest streaming service on the planet. Not only is it creating fantastic original shows - House of Cards, Orange is the New Black - it is teaming up with the likes of Marvel to adapt famous superheroes for the small screen. And it’s just bought its own graphic novel IP so expect more original comic-book content soon.

It’s also trialling news things, such as the Puss In Boots choose your own adventure show and is a big advocate for 4K and HDR. Oh, and it finally did something it said it never would - allow you to download many of its shows to watch Netflix offline .

It's fair to say there’s never been a better time to bag yourself a Netflix subscription and binge watch, so get stuck into our gallery and let us know if your favourite show isn't on the list.

How does Netflix compare to Amazon Prime Video? Check out our video below!