3 cheap mattresses to buy in the Memorial Day mattress sales

If you're hoping to score a cheap mattress, you're in luck. This year's Memorial Day mattress sales feature fantastic deals on highly-affordable models. What's more, a lot of these budget mattresses benefit from trickle-down technology, so they're more similar in quality to some of the best mattresses on the market than in recent years.

Tapping into my experience as a seasoned mattress tester and professional deal hunter, I've rounded up three of the best cheap mattresses you can buy in the Memorial Day sales. Meanwhile, if your budget can stretch well into the mid-range category, I have three more mattress deals you may want to consider, as well. Let's take a look...

3 cheap mattresses in the Memorial Day sales

1. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was $499 , now from $199 at Siena

Siena is a sister brand of Nectar, with an emphasis on affordable, quality sleep. It consists of five layers and has a firmer feel that'll suit front and back sleepers. While a $300 discount is typical for the brand these days, it does yield a fantastic price for a queen – just $399 after markdowns. Add to that a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty and you have one of the best cheap mattress buys around.

2. Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential Mattress: was $274, now from $205.50 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential Mattress stands out for its low price and versatility. It's available in a vast range of sizes for both standard and RV beds. There's also a choice of five height profiles so you can make it as firm or plush as you need it. The price is right, too, if you're working with a stricter budget. After a 25% discount, a 10-inch queen goes for $524.30. You'll get a 10-year warranty and a 180-night at-home trial, too.

3. Linenspa 10-Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: was $199.99 , now from $174.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a mattress for a guest bedroom or a growing child, this budget hybrid is a winner. A queen is on sale for just under $300 while a twin is $175. We reviewed the 8-inch version for our Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review; give it a read to learn how it performs. Amazon offers a 30-day return window, while Linenspa includes a 10-year warranty with purchase.

More great Memorial Day mattress deals

These options aren't quite in the cheap mattress category, but they're solid mid-range models that are competitively priced. If you can stretch your budget a little further, consider either of these choices...

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

(Image credit: Nectar)

Nectar's flagship model offers exceptional value for money among mid-range mattresses. It's always marked down during Nectar mattress sales and comes with a lifetime warranty, free returns, and a one-year sleep trial. While Nectar has been known to include free sheets and pillows with purchase, the brand has pivoted to charging a lower price up-front for its popular memory foam mattress – although there's an option to add a massively-discounted bedding bundle if you're so inclined.

The current Nectar sale cuts 33% off sitewide, which is the brand's standard discount as of late. This brings the price of a queen Nectar Memory Foam Mattress down to $699 (was $1,049). However, Nectar has been running occasional 40% off flash sales, including one in early May. During these limited-time events, you could bring home a queen Nectar mattress for $629, which is one of the lowest prices we've ever tracked for it. Stay tuned to see if Nectar brings back its 40% off promotion over Memorial Day weekend.

Who should buy a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress? Sleepers who love being hugged by their mattress will appreciate the sink-in comfort of the Nectar. Its body-contouring foam layers provide exceptional pressure relief so it'll appeal to anyone with joint or back pain. Side sleepers in particular should find it comfortable, as well.

Read more: Nectar Mattress review

2. The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

The DreamCloud is a luxury hybrid mattress with a surprisingly modest price tag. Much like its sibling brand Nectar, DreamCloud never sells at list price thanks to frequent DreamCloud sales and deals. It's effectively a mid-range model that's a more affordable alternative to its chief rival, the Saatva Classic mattress.

The DreamCloud Memorial Day Sale is now live and boasts the lowest prices we've ever seen for its flagship hybrid. A queen DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid can be yours for $799 after 40% off. That's $200 less than last year's Memorial Day sale price, although notably missing this year is the free bedding bundle worth up to $499. However, if you're simply on the hunt for a new mattress then sacrificing the freebies to pay less overall is certainly the better deal. Plus, you'll still receive a forever warranty and a 365-night risk-free trial.

Who should buy The DreamCloud Mattress? For hot sleepers, hybrids generally sleep cooler than their all-foam counterparts. The DreamCloud is no exception as it does a solid job of dispersing heat. Low motion transfer makes it a great choice for couples, and it's also one of the best mattresses for back pain for heavier sleepers.

Read more: DreamCloud Mattress review

3. The Casper Memory Foam Mattress

(Image credit: Casper)

The Casper was just released this April with a design inspired by the brand's very first all-foam bed-in-a-box. Casper mattress deals aren't terribly common, so the fact that this latest addition is already on sale is a nice surprise – and this new mid-range model is the least expensive among Casper's current lineup.

The Casper Memorial Day Sale takes 20% off all mattresses, dropping the price of The Casper queen mattress from $999 to $796. It includes a 10-year warranty and a 100-night sleep trial. The Casper is a lot like the Casper Original mattress, which is currently on sale for $1,036 in a queen. While The Casper lacks the three-zone ergonomic support of the Original, it otherwise features Casper's Signature Foam with AirScape for enhanced airflow and a layer of premium memory foam to absorb pressure.

Who should buy The Casper Mattress? Reviews are sparse for this new release and we've yet to try it ourselves. With a medium-firm feel, The Casper should suit most back and stomach sleepers. Meanwhile, combination sleepers may like the responsiveness of the premium memory foam layer.

Don't go into this year's Memorial Day mattress sales unprepared. We've put together four expert shopping tips to help you win this year's sales.