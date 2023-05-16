Memorial Day mattress sales are already live – save 40% at DreamCloud today

If you're looking to buy a new mattress, the Memorial Day sales event is a great opportunity thanks to sitewide sales and free accessories from all the big online brands. DreamCloud has already launched a preview sale, offering 40% off all mattresses (opens in new tab) - which is one of the best offers we've spotted so far.



DreamCloud's early Memorial Day sale allows you to save up to $880 on the top-rated DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress, bringing a queen size down to $799 (opens in new tab) (was $1,332). In our DreamCloud Mattress review, we praised it for its luxury features at an affordable price. A great option for hot sleepers, the mattress features gel foam and coils to help disperse heat and offers optimal support and pressure relief which is great for back and side sleepers. Today's offer also includes a year-long risk-free trial, plus free shipping and returns.



We don't expect DreamCloud to offer bigger savings at its official Memorial Day mattress sale, and today's offer beats last year's discount. You're not getting the free bedding accessories that are normally included in DreamCloud's holiday sales, but if you're looking for a great price on one of the best hybrid mattresses around, then we highly recommend today's deal.

DreamCloud Memorial Day mattress sale

The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now from $499 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Memorial Day sale is live and you can save 40% off all mattresses. This is the best offer we've ever seen from the brand and brings a queen size down to just $799. The DreamCloud is one of the best hybrid mattresses available and delivers luxury features like cooling properties and excellent pressure relief at an affordable price. Today's offer also includes a year-long risk-free trial, plus free shipping and returns.

More Memorial Day mattress sales

