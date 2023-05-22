How to win the Memorial Day mattress sales: 4 tips to help you save

Memorial Day signals the unofficial start of summer, but did you know that it's also one of the best times of year to buy a new mattress? Plenty of brands partake in Memorial Day mattress sales, but which ones are worth browsing, and how can you maximize your savings?

With 15 years of experience as a professional deal hunter, I've honed my ability to discern a bonafide bargain from a mere marketing gimmick. In this guide, I'll share four tips to help you win this year's Memorial Day mattress sales. That way, you'll be able to buy the best mattress for your needs and budget, while also leaving you with enough money in your wallet to shop other Memorial Day sales. Let's dive in...

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a mattress? Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a mattress. Sleep brands generally release new models in the spring so expect significant markdowns on older stock at this time. Since Memorial Day precedes the worst time of year to buy a mattress – prices hit their peak during the summer months – this is the last time you'll be able to score solid savings on a new bed before prices dip again around Labor Day in the lead-up to Black Friday mattress sales.

3 Memorial Day mattress sales to shop right now

1. Saatva Classic mattress: was $995 now from $770 at Saatva

All sizes of this luxury innerspring are now discounted – including twin, which is often exempt from markdowns. However, for all sizes above twin, click this link for an exclusive discount that cuts $375 off orders over $1,000 – which beats the standard sale prices in Saatva's Memorial Day sale and knocks the price of a queen to $1,620, which is among the lowest prices we've seen this year. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we say: "It's like sleeping on a luxury hotel mattress at home."

2. Nectar Memory Foam mattress: was $599 now from $359 at Nectar

For Memorial Day, Nectar continues to cut 33% off its entire range of mattresses, including its flagship memory foam mattress. (A queen is on sale for $669.) This is standard pricing from Nectar, but still a solid price for one of the best mattresses available – especially when you factor in a lifetime warranty and 1-year trial. Check out our Nectar Mattress review to find out why we consider it a great bed for most sleepers. By the way – free bedding isn't included this time, but you can add a bedding bundle for $99 if you're so inclined.

3. The Casper mattress: was $595 now from $476 at Casper

Casper is a pioneer among bed-in-a-box brands, but the brand doesn't run regular discounts. However, all Casper mattresses are 20% off for Memorial Day – including its new all-foam mattress, The Casper, which is already the brand's most affordable option. Bring home a queen for $796 after discount. This 4-layer memory foam mattress promises contoured pressure relief and plenty of airflow.

4 ways to win the Memorial Day mattress sales

1. Know what you want ahead of time

Saving money is important (which is why we track mattress sales all year round). However, cost alone should not be your motivating factor. You'll want a mattress that best suits your individual sleep needs. The risk of compromising on this key factor can lead to a cycle of buying and returning mattresses, which could put a dent in your wallet and sleep quality.

First, consider your primary sleep position. If you like to rest on your side, find a softer side sleeper mattress that'll sufficiently relieve pressure along your hips and shoulders. If you're a back or stomach sleeper, a firmer mattress will ensure proper alignment of your lumbar and pelvis.

Plus, think about any sleep-related issues you have. If you're prone to hot flashes at night, seek a cooling mattress with breathable materials that won't trap heat. For sleepers with allergies, look for an organic mattress crafted from all-natural, non-toxic materials – provided you're not allergic to wool or latex.

Fortunately, the best mattress brands offer at-home trials so you'll be able to test your new bed before committing to it. (More on that later.) Reading reviews will also help you better understand how well a mattress performs in the categories most important to you. Learn how the TechRadar team tests mattresses, then explore our library of in-depth mattress reviews.

2. Shop early and buy direct, if you can

Several retailers have launched their Memorial Day mattress sales ahead of the long weekend. If you plan to unplug and leave your devices behind for the holiday, you'll be able to browse the best deals and secure a great buy before heading on vacation. Even if you don't have grand plans this Memorial Day, shopping early will ensure you get what you want at a great price before stock runs out.

It could help to shop around, too. Stores like Amazon, Walmart, and Mattress Firm run their own Memorial Day mattress sales and may have lower prices or include exclusive freebies. However, third-party discounts usually match those offered by the mattress brands themselves. If deals for your desired mattress are the same across the board, we strongly advise buying straight from the source for less hassle with aftercare.

However, one advantage of buying from third-party sellers is quicker delivery or pickup. Some of the best mattresses on Amazon qualify for free 2-day Prime shipping, while stores with physical locations might offer curbside pickup in your area. In some cases, third-party retailers provide longer trial periods, as well. For example, buying a Tempur-Pedic mattress from Mattress Firm will grant you a 120-night sleep trial; Tempur-Pedic direct offers just 90 nights.

It all comes down to what you value most when it comes to perks. If you buy from an authorized reseller, review the terms and conditions carefully so you'll know what to expect in the event of returns or aftercare. Of course, that rule applies if you're purchasing directly from a mattress brand, too, as we'll explore in the next section...

3. Brush up on the return policy

Buying a mattress online is as easy as ever but it still comes with risks. You could end up with a wrong fit in spite of your due diligence. That's where sleep trials can be helpful. The industry average is 100 nights, but some companies (like Saatva and Nectar) extend this to a full year, allowing you to try your mattress across all seasons.

One detail that's often overlooked is the minimum period before you can initiate a return, typically 30 nights. That's because you need to give your body enough time to adapt to a new sleeping surface. If you're buying a mattress from Amazon, the return window is usually 30 nights so we recommend giving yourself at least 21 nights to acclimate yourself before making a decision.

If the mattress still doesn't feel right to you after 30 nights, you can send it back (or simply add a mattress topper if you'd rather not fuss with returns). However, return policies vary among brands. While most companies offer free returns, some may charge a processing fee. Many brands state that you must use a mattress protector during the trial period to safeguard your mattress from stains and spills – if your mattress is in poor condition, you might not be able to return it. Some companies even require proof of donation to a charity before issuing a full refund.

Read the return policy of the manufacturer or authorized reseller to avoid unexpected charges and complications later on. Learn more in our feature: What is a mattress trial?

4. Look beyond the amount of the discount

This seems like counterintuitive advice for a piece about Memorial Day mattress sales, but hear us out. Mattress companies are always adjusting their suggested retail prices (MSRPs). Couple that with rising costs due to inflation and you'll likely be paying more now than you would have several years ago, even after a massive percent-off discount. Thus, you'll want to focus on the final cost.

Checking the price history of a mattress is a surefire way to know whether you're actually getting a deal. Fortunately, we've made it easy for you to research this information since we monitor prices all the time and update our dedicated sales hubs with new offers. Visit the hubs for your favorite brands below, and bookmark them for immediate access to the latest discounts:

If you're shopping on Amazon, CamelCamelCamel is your go-to resource for price-checking mattresses sold at Amazon and its third-party sellers. Meanwhile, for all other retailers, Google Shopping shows mattress sale prices over the last 30 days.

In addition to money-off savings, many mattress companies bundle sleep accessories like pillows, sheets, and mattress protectors. This can be handy if you're adding a new bed to your home, changing your mattress size, or simply want to refresh your bedding.

However, if you don't need sheets or pillows, seek a deal for a mattress without the extras. Free stuff is great, but some mattress brands are prone to exaggerating the value of their bundles to give the impression that you're saving more than you really are. Not to mention, mattresses generally cost less without the included accessories so if you don't need them, it's not worth spending more.

Now that you're armed with the knowledge to help you win this year's Memorial Day mattress sales, start browsing some of the best deals we're seeing today: