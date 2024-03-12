The Nectar memory foam mattress just got a price cut for Sleep Awareness Week

It's Sleep Awareness Week, so it's time to sit back and think about how we could all be sleeping better. And mattress brand Nectar is here to help you get supercharge your rest with a super saving on its popular all-foam bed – right now, you can get a queen size Nectar memory foam mattress for just $649. That's the lowest price we've seen since this time last year, and well worth snapping up.

If you're looking for an affordable way to upgrade your sleep, the Nectar memory foam is an excellent choice. It always rates highly in our best mattress and best memory foam mattress guides, and in our Nectar memory foam mattress review, we describe it as an "affordable and reliable bed-in-a-box that will suit most people." If your old mattress is no longer offering the support you need, you'll want to give this deal a close look.

Nectar is known for its long-running sale, and while this saving isn't a huge price drop from the evergreen offer, it is the lowest price we've seen for the queen in a while. In recent Nectar flash sales, the queen size has stayed its usual price, so this discount is unexpected – and I'm very happy to see it. Why not celebrate Sleep Week by upgrading your mattress without breaking the bank?

This deal is on the US Nectar memory foam mattress. In the UK, you can get a free bedding bundle with a Nectar memory foam mattress, or you can try and snag a bigger saving on just the bed by haggling with the Nectar AI chatbot. The good news for US customers is that you don't have to argue with a robot to get the best saving.

Nectar memory foam mattress Queen size: was $1,099 now $649 Overview: The Nectar memory foam mattress combines a medium-surface with a classic memory foam 'hug' feel to provide contoured pressure relief and impressive support. The true medium feel suits a range of sleep styles, but this bed is best for side sleepers who like a mattress that adapts to their shape. We were also impressed with the motion isolation and the temperature relief, making the Nectar memory foam a top choice for couples. Price history: For most of 2024 a queen size has been $659, but right now it's $649. Sure, it's only an extra tenner, but it's better than nothing, right? We've only seen it cheaper once, in March last year, when it was briefly $629; for a lot of last year the same model was significantly more expensive – a queen cost $699. Extras: I've tried my best to convince you, but if you need a little more persuasion, the incredible extras just might do it. Nectar offers a full 365-night mattress trial, giving you an entire year to decide if this bed is right for your rest. So if by Sleep Week 2025 you still aren't convinced (and the mattress is in good condition) you can return it for a refund.

Buy it if...

✅ You sleep on your side: Lying on your side, you gently sink into the surface of the Nectar, as the contouring memory foam adapts to your shape to relieve pressure at the hips and shoulders, while the medium feel provides support to the spine.

✅ You share a bed: Foam mattresses are known for their excellent motion isolation, and the Nectar really excels in this area. Add on the wide appeal of the medium sleep surface, and you have a bed that's great for couples.

✅ You like extras on the side: As well as the full year's mattress trial (which matches the longest you'll find anywhere), Nectar also offers a lifetime warranty for added peace of mind. And right now you can save further by adding a bedding offer, which gets you a cooling pillow, sheet set, and mattress protector for just $159 (for a queen).

Don't buy it if...

❌ You sleep very hot: The Nectar has decent temperature regulation for a foam bed, especially one with such a 'hug'-like feel. But if you sleep very hot, you might feel sweaty sleeping on the Nectar. The Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress is similar in build and price to the Nectar, but it sleeps much cooler, and you can get 35% off plus free bedding in the Cocoon Spring sale.

❌ You want to really sink into your bed: While the Nectar does lightly hug the body, it doesn't have that super-soft sink of other memory foams. If you want to feel like you're lying on a marshmallow, we noted an incredibly soft feel during our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review.

❌ You want a luxury finish: The Nectar memory foam offers impressive quality, especially for the price tag, but if you really want to treat yourself, consider the Saatva Loom & Leaf. In our Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review, we admired the "top-notch pressure relief", and the premium bed is discounted in the Saatva sale.