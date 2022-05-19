The Casper Memorial Day mattress sale is live: Black Friday-level deals available now

It's not even the big day yet but the premium mattress brand Casper has already launched its Memorial Day sale this week featuring huge savings of up to $800.

Available across the whole range, this week's Casper Memorial Day sale offers some of the lowest prices you'll find all year. While it's not uncommon to find savings of up to 15% on some models most months, today's Memorial Day mattress deals reach 20% off - a sum that's not normally found outside of Black Friday in November.

Highlights? Well, if you're simply looking for straight-up value, the Casper Original Mattress (starting at $805) is worth checking out. It's Casper's best-selling mattress with over 20,000 user reviews on the site and offers a nice mix of comfort and affordability. It's an all-foam mattress, which makes it a good option for those who want pressure relief and a more form-fitting level of comfort while sleeping.

For those who generally prefer something a bit firmer, check out the Casper Original Hybrid (starting at $1,100). This one is a spring-memory foam hybrid, which is a mattress type that's better suited to back and front sleepers as well as those who prioritise temperature regulation.

Casper Mattress Memorial Day sale

Casper Mattresses: save up to $800

With huge price cuts of up to 20% across all models, Casper's Memorial Day sale offers the cheapest prices this side of Black Friday on some of the best mattresses money can buy. Whether you're looking for the great value Original foam mattress or a premium Wave Hybrid for your bedroom, today's sale has choices for all budgets and sleeping types.

Original: from $805

Original Hybrid: from $1,100

Nova Hybrid: from $1,185

Wave Hybrid: from $1,435

All Casper mattress deals above (and today's deals on the premium Nova Hybrid and Wave Hybrid models) are covered by the brand's excellent warranty and return policy. If you're not happy with your mattress, you've got a generous 100-night window to return it - which Casper will pick up at no extra cost to you.

The Casper Mattress final sale

Want some bedding accessories to go with your new mattress? Casper is also running an excellent Final Sale today which includes some fantastic prices on weighted blankets, pillows, and even a few older mattress models. The savings of up to 50% on offer here are even bigger than the main Casper Memorial Day sale but are subject to a more restricted return policy. If you buy a mattress via the final sale, for example, you won't be able to return it unless it's defective so bear that in mind.