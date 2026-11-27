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The best Black Friday deals in the UK in 2026: Bose earbuds, Lego, Apple AirPods Pro 3, Shark Stratos, Ring doorbell, Xbox, LG C6 OLED, Ninja Crispi and more!
Our top picks from the hundreds of sales underway today
Black Friday is reaching its approaching its final hours for 2026 — but there's still plenty of time to grab yourself a bargain before it's all over for another year.
Of course some of these deals will continue across the weekend and into Cyber Monday, but in some cases we don't know for sure which ones. And it's also worth remembering that deals do sell out; there have been several this week that have done just that, with the PS5 in particularly proving hard to come by.
Jump to...
1. Today's best deals
2. Live updates
The good news is that there are still loads of other deals available. Hundreds of them, in fact. No, thousands! Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis, Very, and the rest have all been trying to outdo each other, and that means there's certainly plenty of choice out there.
The question is really which of these many deals are worth buying? Well, the TechRadar team and I have been following and studying the sales all month to bring you this guide to the best Black Friday deals on TVs, appliances, games consoles, laptops, phones, and more.
In fact, all of the deals I've picked out below have been chosen based on price history and our own testing here at TechRadar, so you can feel confident that these are some of the best tech products at genuinely good prices.
Do also check the price promises or guarantees that are in place at many retailers over this period. It means that, if you find something cheaper during the sale, the store will often refund you or provide a gift card for the difference.
Stick with us, as I'll be back to bring you more updates as the rest of the team and I find more top deals throughout the rest of Black Friday 2026.
The best Black Friday sales — quick links
- Amazon: up to 67% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 40% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £200 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- HMV: 20% off 4K Blu-ray & merch
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: over £100 off Switch 2 bundles
- O2: cheapest iPhone 18 + £1 AirPods
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off kitchen & vacuums
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: TV & broadband from £21.99/m
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
My top 20 Black Friday deals
This excellent value bundle includes a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera and a Blink Wired Doorbell at an incredibly low price. It's one of my top picks if you want to dabble with some cheap smart home tech. The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices. Meanwhile, the Blink Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts on your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door.
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I can't help but be incredibly tempted by this super-cool Lego Game Boy. I grew up playing one of these on various family holidays, and I would love to own a neat display item like this. I've thought about buying it in countless previous sales, and I'm pretty sure it'll be going in my basket before this sale ends. Use the code EXTRA10 to bring it down to this nice low price of £36.90 at Argos.
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When fellow TR writer Josie first reviewed the Shark CryoGlow, she didn't expect it to have much of an impact on her skincare concerns. However, after three months, she came away quite impressed with the results. Of course, it's not a silver bullet that will solve all problems perfectly, but if you want a face mask that will offer some genuine improvements over cheaper models, this is the one we recommend.
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Wired headphones are all the rage again, which is why Apple's EarPods for £17 are an excellent Black Friday deal, albeit with only 10% off. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This is the USB-C version — there is a Lightning version for the same price.
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One of the few PS5 bundle deals that's still in stock for Black Friday is this option over at EE. It includes a PS5 Digital Edition, an extra DualSense controller, and a £100 EE Game Card. That last item can be used to add funds to your PlayStation account to buy games on the PlayStation Store, including Grand Theft Auto 6. Altogether, this bundle has everything you need to get started, including that extra controller and all of the cables. Just be aware that this version of the console does not include a disc drive, so you will have to buy all of your games digitally.
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Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free.
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Paramount+: was
£9.99 now £2.50 at Paramount
You can get a two-month Paramount+ Standard subscription for £2.50 per month as part of its Black Friday streaming deal. The same 75% saving is available on the Premium plan if you'd prefer that to get ad-free viewing and 4K streams. This is another discount that's available until November 30.
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If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating.
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: £400 off with the code 'BF26' — plus £100 off with PayPal
This is one of the best offers I've seen yet on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. You can combine the discount code 'BF26' to get £400 off, plus the extra £100 off you get for paying with PayPal, to make a big saving on the excellent foldable — one you can increase further with a trade-in. We gave it an incredible 4.5 stars in our review for its power, slick screen with no crease, excellent cameras, and respectable battery life.
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Bose's affordable earbuds offer top-tier active noise cancellation, but without a massive price tag. In our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said they were already "arguably best-in-class value" at full price, so now that you can get them for even less, they're hard to beat. We praised their comfort and sound quality, as well as the amazing ANC. Other colours are also reduced to a record-low price if you prefer something a bit more exciting.
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This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera Plus for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost.
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We've got a record-low price this Black Friday for Apple's newest and most advanced ANC earbuds. The main difference between the Pro 3 and Pro 2 is the addition of heart rate sensing, although if you have an Apple Watch, you've got that covered already. Still, these are an excellent pair of noise-cancelling earbuds.
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The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as two spare blades, four combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
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Very has dropped the most stacked Nintendo Switch 2 bundle we'll likely see all Black Friday. You get a Nintendo Switch 2 console with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Ocarina of Time, Hogwarts Legacy, Lego Batman, and a Hot Wheels game for £489.99. Sure, not all of the games are top-tier, but two are console must-haves, and a couple of the others are solid titles for youngsters. If you're after value for money, this is hard to beat.
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LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job.
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Here's a great discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to £1,035 off with a trade-in and plan at Vodafone
Vodafone's massive discount of up to £1,035 on the brand-new Apple iPhone 18 Pro has to be one of the biggest discounts I've seen from any network this week. As with other retailers, this particular deal breaks down into a trade-in rebate and a plan discount, so you'll need to have both to get the biggest possible saving on a new iPhone.
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I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.
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Ideal for younger gamers, the Nex Playground comes with games ready to play out of the box, such as Fruit Ninja, Whac-a-Mole, and more. It's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. This neat little console relies on intuitive motion controls and is a locked-down system designed specifically with young children in mind.
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The Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is 23% off at Amazon for Black Friday. This is a strong offer for the fantastic, eco-friendly alternative to other electric toothbrushes. In fact, we scored it four-and-a-half out of five in our Suri 2.0 Sonic Toothbrush review. As I've found with the original 1.0 version, it performs and cleans well, offers an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
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Who's there?
This is Ring's first wireless doorbell with 2K resolution, meaning sharper pictures of visitors (and the packages they leave on your doorstep). Ideal for keeping track of those Black Friday deliveries — especially when it's half price.
Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K: was
£79.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
Don't miss this Xtremely good Bluetooth speaker bargain
When I reviewed, the JBL Xtreme 4, I was blown away by its almighty bass output, clear mids, and sparkling treble. Its ultra-rugged design is something to behold as well, with a drop-proof build and strong IP67 dust and waterproofing making it ideal for taking with you just about anywhere — even to the beach or to a pool party.
Combine that with awesome battery life, detailed EQ options and AI-powered sound optimization, and there's barely anything that holds the Xtreme 4 back. Its launch price was perhaps on the steep side at £329.99, but thanks to a gigantic Black Friday saving, you can scoop it up for £159 now over on Amazon. That's 52% off! At this price, you'll find it hard to find any other speaker that sounds quite this good.
JBL Xtreme 4: was
£329.99 now £159 at Amazon
KitchenAid Mini Food chopper
When it comes to cooking, I'm a big proponent of quick shortcuts — and this mini food chopper has been my go-to for sauces or whipping up a quick guacamole. It looks good enough to leave out on the kitchen counter and it has two speeds that seem to handle most things I throw at it. At £49, it's a bargain for KitchenAid kit — this deal equals its lowest-ever price.
KitchenAid Mini Food Chopper: was
£89 now £49 at Amazon
A security camera bargain
I've been on the lookout for a versatile, outdoor home security camera recently that works with Apple HomeKit and the Aqara G5 Pro was the one I finally settled on. It shoots 2K video and supports almost every standard under the sun, including Matter, Thread and Zigbee.
I'm glad I waited until Black Friday too, as it's just dropped to £139 — its lowest price for five months and close to its record low of £130.
Aqara G5 Pro Wi-Fi: was
£169 now £139 at Amazon
The best gaming headset we've ever tested has a massive discount
Holy heck this is a huge deal and discount, in every manner of the word. This is not only a new lowest-ever price for the best gaming headset we've ever tested but it takes a whopping £126 off the price! That's a 21% discount on the premium headset which offers custom carbon fiber drivers, certified Hi-Res wireless audio, and a host of high-end features and design flourishes.
The price tag of this headset has always been a standout eyebrow raiser, but at this price it's a brilliant reward for those who waited for a deal on the best — and just in time to up your audio experience in GTA 6 too.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite: was
£599.99 now £473.99 at Amazon
The ultimate Apple Watch deal this year
Last year's Apple Watch Ultra 3 is another fantastic, super premium watch that's received a bumper price cut this year. At Argos, you can find the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in natural titanium, with a variety of different bands available, for just £495 (was £749).
That's a £254 saving — a massive amount for an Apple product.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 (natural titanium): was
£749 now £495 at Argos
A new angle on security
Homeowners have wanted a pan-and-tilt Ring camera for years, and finally their prayers have been answered. This half-price cam lets you track subjects using the Ring app, making it a particularly good option for keeping tabs on pets when you're away.
Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera 2K: was
£59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon
Shoot for the stars
Smart telescopes are truly awesome devices that make it easy to take photos of galaxies and nebulae without needing to spend hours setting it all up — or a fortune buying all the kit.
I own and have tested several models, and right now a couple of my favourites are on sale at Amazon: the Seestar S30 Pro and the new Seestar S30 Plus. Both can produce brilliant images, with the Plus model being a great first option for beginners and the Pro offering some extra features but also coming with a higher price tag. Either would make a great Christmas gift for an avid stargazer.
Seestar S30 Plus smart telescope: was
£449 now £426 at Amazon
Seestar S30 Pro smart telescope: was
£649 now £616.55 at Amazon
Not sure which Dyson vacuum Black Friday deal to pick?
I personally wouldn't know where to start with Dyson's vacuum range. With names like Cyclone V8, Konical V10, Detect V15, and Piston Animal V16, I get a little confused. Luckily, I called on an expert to put together the quiz below to help you decide which model to get in the Black Friday sale.
Dyson Clean+Wash: was
£429.99 now £239 at Amazon
An out-standing deal
Here's something I own and love and use daily: my standing desk. It's the FlexiSpot Q3 (them again) and I bought it last year because I was having some back and neck problems from sitting for too long each day. Switching between sitting and standing has made a massive difference — the pain disappeared within days (note: I'm not a doctor, I'm not saying it will work for everyone).
The Q3 is great, because it's small enough to fit inside my compact home office (LOL, spare bedroom) and can be programmed to one of several pre-saved heights at the tap of a button — meaning I can easily switch between standing or sitting, and there are also settings for my other half. It looks and feels premium, and even has little extra touches like USB charging for my laptop and a slim drawer for cables and pens. A 35% off deal for Black Friday is well worth investigating.
FlexiSpot Q3 Stylish standing desk: was
£289 now £188 at FlexiSpot
The best 55-inch TV under £500
If you want a TV with a fairly big screen for under £500, you can end up with some pretty ropey sets, offering uneven lighting, washed out images if you're not dead centre, and poor image processing.
However, our TCL C6K review confirms that this set has no major downsides, several strong upsides, and one key winning factor: you won't find a better-looking 55-inch TV for under £500 today.
TCL 55C6K 55-inch Mini LED 4K TV: was
£499 now £474 at Argos
It's not a huge discount, we know, but the price of the TCL 55C6K Smart TV wasn't huge to begin with. In our review we said that it was "a very good, affordable mini-LED TV" with solid brightness and vibrant colours. And with £25 off it's now even better value.
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Your regular reminder that the Fire TV Stick is silly cheap right now
The latest Fire TV Stick 4K only came out in September, but it's already enjoyed a tasty price cut at Amazon, bringing it down to a bargain £31.99.
For that, you get a redesigned (and rather lovely looking) remote and 4K TV output, although if you want the likes of Dolby Atmos you can always pay slightly more for the slightly more expensive Fire TV Stick Plus (£34.99) or Max (£46.99).
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was
£69.99 now £31.99 at Amazon
You can can-can!
They say write about what you know, and since my encyclopaedic knowledge of ballet, contemporary dance, musical theatre, Chelsea football club and the Kansas City Chiefs is perhaps irrelevant right now, (but come on you Blues and go Chiefs!) I am instead going to tell you about my deep love for these inexpensive CMF by Nothing headphones — or 'cans', as we say in the business.
I reviewed them at their full RRP of £79 and enthused: "CMF Headphone Pro could easily cost twice as much".
Only now, they're 38% cheaper! There's ANC, great on-ear controls, a whacking great battery life and full-throttle, zealous audio. This is easily my cheap headphones deal of Black Friday (and I test headphones for a living now — you know, since my body won't let me dance like it did in my 20s… or even my 30s… *sigh*).
CMF BY NOTHING Headphone Pro: was
£79 now £49 at Amazon
Perhaps the best Black Friday Garmin deal: Save £220 on the Garmin Fenix 8
We called the Garmin Fenix 8 "rugged, expensive perfection" in our review, giving it five stars and now it's not so expensive thanks to our pick of the Black Friday Garmin deals.
You can save a massive £220, or 31%, on the 47mm Garmin Fenix 8 with up to 16 days' battery life and tons of features for every outdoor sport, from skiing to marathon running. The smaller 43mm is also discounted by £200: more discreet, it's as suitable for meetings as it is for mountain-biking.
Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm), Slate Grey: was
£699.99 now £479.99 at Amazon
Garmin Fenix 8 (43mm), Whitestone: was
£699.99 now £499.99 at Amazon
Snag a beautiful Bose speaker for almost 40% less
Want a brilliant-sounding, gorgeous-looking, and feature-rich Bose Bluetooth speaker for almost 40% off? I'll stop asking silly questions.
The Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 is easily one of my favorite mid-sized models I've tested, with detailed, even-handed audio, a durable design with IP67 dust and waterproofing, and suave looks with an eye-catching selection of color options. For less than £93, this is an absolute steal.
Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was
£149.95 now £92.71 at Amazon
A £280 laptop that's actually worth buying
I wouldn't ever recommend a Windows 11 laptop for less than £300 — at that price, there's bound to be something wrong with it, be it underpowered specs or outdated hardware.
But that doesn't mean you're out of luck if you're hunting for a super-cheap laptop — instead, you'll need to settle for a Chromebook, like the Acer Chromebook Plus, which is now just £279.
I say 'settle' as Chromebooks do have a few compromises, such as weaker hardware, and it runs Chrome OS which doesn't support all applications that you'd find in Windows 11. But, Chromebooks will run much more smoothly than Windows 11 laptops with equivalent specs and price tags, which makes them a much better choice for people on the hunt of an absolute bargain of a laptop.
Acer Chromebook Plus: was
£399 now £279 at EE
A Classic-looking Samsung smartwatch
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is very different in design to an Apple Watch: with a round face and raised rotating bezel like a dive watch, it's designed to emulate — well, classic watches. The rotating bezel also acts just like a digital crown, helping you control the watch.
It's cheaper than ever at Amazon, at just £289, saving you 36%.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: was
£449 now £289 at Amazon
One of the best air fryer deals you'll see
Looking for a cheap air fryer this Black Friday? Don't settle for something from a dubious brand when the superb Ninja Crispi is down to down to its lowest-ever price of £99 at Amazon right now.
This clever little fryer is just the right size for crisping up snacks and cooking chips, and when we reviewed it we were amazed just how powerful it is. Its non-toxic glass cooking dishes are a real plus as well.
Ninja Crispi: was
£149.99 now £99 at Amazon
Fujifilm's best budget instant print camera is even cheaper
The best part about the latest model in Instax's budget instant camera range is that it's added a premium feature normally reserved for its pricier models: a self-timer!
Instax Mini 13: was
£79.99 now £74.99 at Argos
Don't know which Philips Hue lights to buy?
Feeling blinded by all the Philips Hue lights to choose from, and don't want to miss out on a Black Friday saving? We've made a useful quiz for you to take.
Philips Hue Lightstrip: was
£59.99 now £31.99 at Amazon
Be the barista
Homes Editor Cat Ellis here, with a deal on one of my all-time favourite coffee makers. The Philips Baristina makes brewing with fresh beans just as easy as using pods, and without the laborious cleanup of a conventional bean-to-cup machine where all the steam and coffee grounds are contained within a case. It's brilliant, and this bundle also includes a standalone milk frother so you can prepare cappuccinos and lattes without the fuss of using a steam wand. I'd recommend this pairing to anyone, especially with £80 off.
Philips Baristina + Milk Frother: was
£379.99 now £299.99 at Amazon
Let me loop you in on this deal
I go to quite a lot of gigs (and have been going to many since I was a teen) and I feel like I've reached that point in my life where I need to think about protecting my hearing a bit more. These earplug always seem to be a popular pick in sales events, and I see lots of fellow gig-goers with them in, so now might be the time to grab a pair for myself.
Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was
£19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon
Blocking out time to build this
We've been recommending this Lego Game Boy all week, and lo and behold it's now sold out at Amazon. But you can still get it at Argos, where you can use the code EXTRA10 to bring it down to this nice low price of £36.90.
I've come incredibly close to picking one up as a fun item for my shelf, as I have a lot of memories of playing one on holidays as a youngster. At this new low price, though, I don't think I can resist much longer. I'm sure any gamers like me will appreciate it as a gift, too, simply for the nostalgia.
Lego Game Boy: was
£54.99 now £36.90 at Argos
Thank you Becky! I guarantee that you won't get that kind of insight in every Black Friday live blog, where the recommendation has come from someone who has actually interviewed a bigwig at the company about the product in question. We really do know our stuff here, honest.
A groundbreaking deal
Hi, Becky Scarrott, Audio Editor here. Do you know someone who's almost certain to announce a health kick in the new year? If so, I've got just the deal for them. Bose pioneered the clip-style open earbuds form factor, with the Bose Ultra Open in 2024. To be clear, back then, nobody else was doing that.
I actually spoke to Raza Haider, Bose President of Premium Audio, on this a few weeks ago. He told me why he thinks the design the fastest-growing category in portable audio. "In-ear products don't fit in everyone's ear," he said, adding, "some people don't like jamming stuff in their ear.
"Then, there are many instances where you want to actually be more aware of your surroundings, where it's actually safer to be aware of your surroundings. You're walking home late night, you're going for a run, you're out walking the dog, you want to hear the cars, the roads, the fire trucks…
"And the best thing that can happen is, everyone copies us. That's what happened. In the last two years, this thing has blown up."
He's got a point — and this is the new set, which only arrived on October 15. So, all-new, from Bose, and the company finessed this particular form factor from scratch and never copied anyone. That's got to be a good deal!
Bose Sport Open Earbuds: was
£179.95 now £139.95 at Amazon
Okay, you've had a couple from me — what about the rest of the TechRadar team? Let's see what they have to say…
You'll want to hear this
When it comes to bone conduction headphones, Shokz is a true leader in the industry. These unique headphones, which allow you to hear and be aware of your surroundings, are a top pick for runners and gym-goers. And now, one of its top pairs is on sale for a record-low price for Black Friday.
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was
£169 now £126 at Amazon
Playing GTA 6? It's a great time to upgrade your controller
Veering off course while cruising in GTA 6? A worn DualSense stick could be to blame, so grab a replacement while it's discounted for Black Friday.
PS5 DualSense Controller: was
£64.99 now £42.99 at Amazon
This deal sounds great!
I'm going to start with something that I own and love.
I swapped from Sonos to Wiim last year and haven't regretted that decision once. Wiim makes some lovely speakers, amps and streamers, and they all play nicely with Qobuz, my music-streaming service of choice, to get hi-res audio into my ears.
The Wiim Sound was my first purchase, and I love it: it looks great, has a handy little screen for viewing track info, and sounds superb. It's rarely on sale, so a £50 saving is well worth taking advantage of if you're looking for an audio upgrade. And if you don't think you need the screen, you could instead go for the Wiim Sound Lite, for £60 less.
Wiim Sound: was
£299 now £249 at Amazon
Wiim Sound Lite: was
£229 now £189 at Amazon
Follow Black Friday deals live here with TechRadar
And so, after about six months of build up, Black Friday is nearing its end for another year. But don't panic! Because there are still 8hrs to go until it officially ends, and even then I suspect some deals will continue past midnight.
The TechRadar team and I have been working hard all month, and particularly hard these past few days, to bring you the very best deals on the tech we've tested and love. Over the next few hours I'll share some of my highlights, and will also hand over the reins to others on the team to share theirs. Stick with us and we'll do our best to make sure you find what you're looking for.
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