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Who's there? (Image credit: Ring, Future) This is Ring's first wireless doorbell with 2K resolution, meaning sharper pictures of visitors (and the packages they leave on your doorstep). Ideal for keeping track of those Black Friday deliveries — especially when it's half price. Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K: was £79.99 now £39.99 at Amazon By Cat Ellis

Don't miss this Xtremely good Bluetooth speaker bargain (Image credit: Future) When I reviewed, the JBL Xtreme 4, I was blown away by its almighty bass output, clear mids, and sparkling treble. Its ultra-rugged design is something to behold as well, with a drop-proof build and strong IP67 dust and waterproofing making it ideal for taking with you just about anywhere — even to the beach or to a pool party. Combine that with awesome battery life, detailed EQ options and AI-powered sound optimization, and there's barely anything that holds the Xtreme 4 back. Its launch price was perhaps on the steep side at £329.99, but thanks to a gigantic Black Friday saving, you can scoop it up for £159 now over on Amazon. That's 52% off! At this price, you'll find it hard to find any other speaker that sounds quite this good. JBL Xtreme 4: was £329.99 now £159 at Amazon By Harry Padoan

KitchenAid Mini Food chopper (Image credit: Future) When it comes to cooking, I'm a big proponent of quick shortcuts — and this mini food chopper has been my go-to for sauces or whipping up a quick guacamole. It looks good enough to leave out on the kitchen counter and it has two speeds that seem to handle most things I throw at it. At £49, it's a bargain for KitchenAid kit — this deal equals its lowest-ever price. KitchenAid Mini Food Chopper: was £89 now £49 at Amazon By Mark Wilson

A security camera bargain (Image credit: Aqara) I've been on the lookout for a versatile, outdoor home security camera recently that works with Apple HomeKit and the Aqara G5 Pro was the one I finally settled on. It shoots 2K video and supports almost every standard under the sun, including Matter, Thread and Zigbee. I'm glad I waited until Black Friday too, as it's just dropped to £139 — its lowest price for five months and close to its record low of £130. Aqara G5 Pro Wi-Fi: was £169 now £139 at Amazon By Mark Wilson

The best gaming headset we've ever tested has a massive discount (Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar) Holy heck this is a huge deal and discount, in every manner of the word. This is not only a new lowest-ever price for the best gaming headset we've ever tested but it takes a whopping £126 off the price! That's a 21% discount on the premium headset which offers custom carbon fiber drivers, certified Hi-Res wireless audio, and a host of high-end features and design flourishes. The price tag of this headset has always been a standout eyebrow raiser, but at this price it's a brilliant reward for those who waited for a deal on the best — and just in time to up your audio experience in GTA 6 too. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite: was £599.99 now £473.99 at Amazon By Rob Dwiar

The ultimate Apple Watch deal this year (Image credit: Future) Last year's Apple Watch Ultra 3 is another fantastic, super premium watch that's received a bumper price cut this year. At Argos, you can find the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in natural titanium, with a variety of different bands available, for just £495 (was £749). That's a £254 saving — a massive amount for an Apple product. Apple Watch Ultra 3 (natural titanium): was £749 now £495 at Argos By Matt Evans

A new angle on security (Image credit: Ring, Future) Homeowners have wanted a pan-and-tilt Ring camera for years, and finally their prayers have been answered. This half-price cam lets you track subjects using the Ring app, making it a particularly good option for keeping tabs on pets when you're away. Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera 2K: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon By Cat Ellis

Shoot for the stars (Image credit: ZWO/Seestar) Smart telescopes are truly awesome devices that make it easy to take photos of galaxies and nebulae without needing to spend hours setting it all up — or a fortune buying all the kit. I own and have tested several models, and right now a couple of my favourites are on sale at Amazon: the Seestar S30 Pro and the new Seestar S30 Plus. Both can produce brilliant images, with the Plus model being a great first option for beginners and the Pro offering some extra features but also coming with a higher price tag. Either would make a great Christmas gift for an avid stargazer. Seestar S30 Plus smart telescope: was £449 now £426 at Amazon Seestar S30 Pro smart telescope: was £649 now £616.55 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Not sure which Dyson vacuum Black Friday deal to pick? (Image credit: Future) I personally wouldn't know where to start with Dyson's vacuum range. With names like Cyclone V8, Konical V10, Detect V15, and Piston Animal V16, I get a little confused. Luckily, I called on an expert to put together the quiz below to help you decide which model to get in the Black Friday sale. Dyson Clean+Wash: was £429.99 now £239 at Amazon By Amelia Schwanke

An out-standing deal (Image credit: Flexispot/TechRadar) Here's something I own and love and use daily: my standing desk. It's the FlexiSpot Q3 (them again) and I bought it last year because I was having some back and neck problems from sitting for too long each day. Switching between sitting and standing has made a massive difference — the pain disappeared within days (note: I'm not a doctor, I'm not saying it will work for everyone). The Q3 is great, because it's small enough to fit inside my compact home office (LOL, spare bedroom) and can be programmed to one of several pre-saved heights at the tap of a button — meaning I can easily switch between standing or sitting, and there are also settings for my other half. It looks and feels premium, and even has little extra touches like USB charging for my laptop and a slim drawer for cables and pens. A 35% off deal for Black Friday is well worth investigating. FlexiSpot Q3 Stylish standing desk: was £289 now £188 at FlexiSpot By Marc McLaren

Your regular reminder that the Fire TV Stick is silly cheap right now (Image credit: Future) The latest Fire TV Stick 4K only came out in September, but it's already enjoyed a tasty price cut at Amazon, bringing it down to a bargain £31.99. For that, you get a redesigned (and rather lovely looking) remote and 4K TV output, although if you want the likes of Dolby Atmos you can always pay slightly more for the slightly more expensive Fire TV Stick Plus (£34.99) or Max (£46.99). Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £69.99 now £31.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

You can can-can! (Image credit: CMF by Nothing) They say write about what you know, and since my encyclopaedic knowledge of ballet, contemporary dance, musical theatre, Chelsea football club and the Kansas City Chiefs is perhaps irrelevant right now, (but come on you Blues and go Chiefs!) I am instead going to tell you about my deep love for these inexpensive CMF by Nothing headphones — or 'cans', as we say in the business. I reviewed them at their full RRP of £79 and enthused: "CMF Headphone Pro could easily cost twice as much". Only now, they're 38% cheaper! There's ANC, great on-ear controls, a whacking great battery life and full-throttle, zealous audio. This is easily my cheap headphones deal of Black Friday (and I test headphones for a living now — you know, since my body won't let me dance like it did in my 20s… or even my 30s… *sigh*). CMF BY NOTHING Headphone Pro: was £79 now £49 at Amazon By Becky Scarrott

Perhaps the best Black Friday Garmin deal: Save £220 on the Garmin Fenix 8 (Image credit: Future) We called the Garmin Fenix 8 "rugged, expensive perfection" in our review, giving it five stars and now it's not so expensive thanks to our pick of the Black Friday Garmin deals. You can save a massive £220, or 31%, on the 47mm Garmin Fenix 8 with up to 16 days' battery life and tons of features for every outdoor sport, from skiing to marathon running. The smaller 43mm is also discounted by £200: more discreet, it's as suitable for meetings as it is for mountain-biking. Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm), Slate Grey: was £699.99 now £479.99 at Amazon



Garmin Fenix 8 (43mm), Whitestone: was £699.99 now £499.99 at Amazon By Matt Evans

Snag a beautiful Bose speaker for almost 40% less (Image credit: Future) Want a brilliant-sounding, gorgeous-looking, and feature-rich Bose Bluetooth speaker for almost 40% off? I'll stop asking silly questions. The Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 is easily one of my favorite mid-sized models I've tested, with detailed, even-handed audio, a durable design with IP67 dust and waterproofing, and suave looks with an eye-catching selection of color options. For less than £93, this is an absolute steal. Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was £149.95 now £92.71 at Amazon By Harry Padoan

A £280 laptop that's actually worth buying (Image credit: CC Photo Labs / Shutterstock) I wouldn't ever recommend a Windows 11 laptop for less than £300 — at that price, there's bound to be something wrong with it, be it underpowered specs or outdated hardware. But that doesn't mean you're out of luck if you're hunting for a super-cheap laptop — instead, you'll need to settle for a Chromebook, like the Acer Chromebook Plus, which is now just £279. I say 'settle' as Chromebooks do have a few compromises, such as weaker hardware, and it runs Chrome OS which doesn't support all applications that you'd find in Windows 11. But, Chromebooks will run much more smoothly than Windows 11 laptops with equivalent specs and price tags, which makes them a much better choice for people on the hunt of an absolute bargain of a laptop. Acer Chromebook Plus: was £399 now £279 at EE By Matt Hanson

A Classic-looking Samsung smartwatch (Image credit: Future) The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is very different in design to an Apple Watch: with a round face and raised rotating bezel like a dive watch, it's designed to emulate — well, classic watches. The rotating bezel also acts just like a digital crown, helping you control the watch. It's cheaper than ever at Amazon, at just £289, saving you 36%. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: was £449 now £289 at Amazon By Matt Evans

One of the best air fryer deals you'll see (Image credit: SharkNinja, Future) Looking for a cheap air fryer this Black Friday? Don't settle for something from a dubious brand when the superb Ninja Crispi is down to down to its lowest-ever price of £99 at Amazon right now. This clever little fryer is just the right size for crisping up snacks and cooking chips, and when we reviewed it we were amazed just how powerful it is. Its non-toxic glass cooking dishes are a real plus as well. Ninja Crispi: was £149.99 now £99 at Amazon By Cat Ellis

Fujifilm's best budget instant print camera is even cheaper (Image credit: Future) The best part about the latest model in Instax's budget instant camera range is that it's added a premium feature normally reserved for its pricier models: a self-timer! Instax Mini 13: was £79.99 now £74.99 at Argos By Amelia Schwanke

Don't know which Philips Hue lights to buy? (Image credit: Philips) Feeling blinded by all the Philips Hue lights to choose from, and don't want to miss out on a Black Friday saving? We've made a useful quiz for you to take. Philips Hue Lightstrip: was £59.99 now £31.99 at Amazon By Amelia Schwanke

Be the barista (Image credit: Amazon, Future) Homes Editor Cat Ellis here, with a deal on one of my all-time favourite coffee makers. The Philips Baristina makes brewing with fresh beans just as easy as using pods, and without the laborious cleanup of a conventional bean-to-cup machine where all the steam and coffee grounds are contained within a case. It's brilliant, and this bundle also includes a standalone milk frother so you can prepare cappuccinos and lattes without the fuss of using a steam wand. I'd recommend this pairing to anyone, especially with £80 off. Philips Baristina + Milk Frother: was £379.99 now £299.99 at Amazon By Cat Ellis

Let me loop you in on this deal (Image credit: Future) I go to quite a lot of gigs (and have been going to many since I was a teen) and I feel like I've reached that point in my life where I need to think about protecting my hearing a bit more. These earplug always seem to be a popular pick in sales events, and I see lots of fellow gig-goers with them in, so now might be the time to grab a pair for myself. Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Blocking out time to build this (Image credit: Lego / Nintendo) We've been recommending this Lego Game Boy all week, and lo and behold it's now sold out at Amazon. But you can still get it at Argos, where you can use the code EXTRA10 to bring it down to this nice low price of £36.90. I've come incredibly close to picking one up as a fun item for my shelf, as I have a lot of memories of playing one on holidays as a youngster. At this new low price, though, I don't think I can resist much longer. I'm sure any gamers like me will appreciate it as a gift, too, simply for the nostalgia. Lego Game Boy: was £54.99 now £36.90 at Argos By James Pickard

Thank you Becky! I guarantee that you won't get that kind of insight in every Black Friday live blog, where the recommendation has come from someone who has actually interviewed a bigwig at the company about the product in question. We really do know our stuff here, honest. By Marc McLaren

A groundbreaking deal (Image credit: Bose) Hi, Becky Scarrott, Audio Editor here. Do you know someone who's almost certain to announce a health kick in the new year? If so, I've got just the deal for them. Bose pioneered the clip-style open earbuds form factor, with the Bose Ultra Open in 2024. To be clear, back then, nobody else was doing that. I actually spoke to Raza Haider, Bose President of Premium Audio, on this a few weeks ago. He told me why he thinks the design the fastest-growing category in portable audio. "In-ear products don't fit in everyone's ear," he said, adding, "some people don't like jamming stuff in their ear. "Then, there are many instances where you want to actually be more aware of your surroundings, where it's actually safer to be aware of your surroundings. You're walking home late night, you're going for a run, you're out walking the dog, you want to hear the cars, the roads, the fire trucks… "And the best thing that can happen is, everyone copies us. That's what happened. In the last two years, this thing has blown up." He's got a point — and this is the new set, which only arrived on October 15. So, all-new, from Bose, and the company finessed this particular form factor from scratch and never copied anyone. That's got to be a good deal! Bose Sport Open Earbuds: was £179.95 now £139.95 at Amazon By Becky Scarrott

Okay, you've had a couple from me — what about the rest of the TechRadar team? Let's see what they have to say… By Marc McLaren

You'll want to hear this (Image credit: Shokz) When it comes to bone conduction headphones, Shokz is a true leader in the industry. These unique headphones, which allow you to hear and be aware of your surroundings, are a top pick for runners and gym-goers. And now, one of its top pairs is on sale for a record-low price for Black Friday. Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was £169 now £126 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Playing GTA 6? It's a great time to upgrade your controller (Image credit: Sony) Veering off course while cruising in GTA 6? A worn DualSense stick could be to blame, so grab a replacement while it's discounted for Black Friday. PS5 DualSense Controller: was £64.99 now £42.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

This deal sounds great! (Image credit: Future) I'm going to start with something that I own and love. I swapped from Sonos to Wiim last year and haven't regretted that decision once. Wiim makes some lovely speakers, amps and streamers, and they all play nicely with Qobuz, my music-streaming service of choice, to get hi-res audio into my ears. The Wiim Sound was my first purchase, and I love it: it looks great, has a handy little screen for viewing track info, and sounds superb. It's rarely on sale, so a £50 saving is well worth taking advantage of if you're looking for an audio upgrade. And if you don't think you need the screen, you could instead go for the Wiim Sound Lite, for £60 less. Wiim Sound: was £299 now £249 at Amazon Wiim Sound Lite: was £229 now £189 at Amazon By Marc McLaren