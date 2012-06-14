Acer Iconia Tab A510 review

The Acer Iconia Tab A510 sits just below the Transformer Prime and iPad, alongside the Asus Transformer Pad 300 on the 'next-best' shelf.

Acer is the latest manufacturer to gatecrash the Nvidia Tegra 3 party, with a tablet that it teased way back in January at CES – the Acer Iconia Tab A510 – now finally ready to hit the shops.

Looking a lot like its predecessor, the Acer Iconia Tab A500, but with the quad-core grunt that Nvidia's Tegra 3 system-on-a-chip provides, the Acer Iconia Tab A510 is a tablet that will hit the upper echelons of the tablet hierarchy.

The Acer Iconia Tab A510 is ready to do battle with the likes of the Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime, Transformer Pad 300 and, dare we say it, the new iPad as well.

But Acer's new toy has a trump card over its main rivals – it's lowly price-tag.

While you'd need to splash out almost £480 to pick up a 32GB third-generation iPad, or a penny-shy of £500 for Asus' flagship tab – you won't need to spend more than £350 to take an Acer Iconia Tab A510 home.

It's even £50 cheaper than Asus' budget Tegra 3 option – the Transformer Pad 300 (although you don't get the 300's keyboard dock).

Priced up at £349, the A510 is a 10.1-inch tablet boasting the same resolution as the A500, the Transformer Prime and the Transformer Pad 300 - an HD-tastic 1280 x 800.

Running the latest version of Android 4.0, aka Ice Cream Sandwich, the Acer Iconia A510 is actually the official tablet of the 2012 Olympic Games. At least, the special edition one is.

Our review sample sadly lacked the famous Olympic rings on the back, but this is the only discernible difference between the two.