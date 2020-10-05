Tight squeeze: PS5 reportedly has only 664GB of usable storage space

The PS5 might only have 664GB of usable storage space, if leaked images of the system’s UI prove to be real.

Grainy, off-screen images have appeared on Resetera that appear to show the PS5’s UI, which Sony has yet to officially reveal. One of the screens suggests that the PS5 will only have 664GB of storage on the internal SSD, and that the pre-installed game Astro’s Playroom will take up 2.38GB.

Much like the Xbox Series X, which has been confirmed to reserve 198GB of space for the OS and various system files, the PS5 reserves 161GB of its internal SSD in comparison. That’s 37GB less than Microsoft’s next-gen console, but because the PS5’s drive is only 825GB to start with, it means the PS5 will still have 17% less space than the Xbox Series X when all is said and done.

We already know the file sizes of some PS5 games, such as Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. They weigh in at 66GB and 50GB respectively, so will demand 116GB of the PS5's SSD.

Drive management

It means that space will be at a premium, then, and currently, there isn't any expandable storage solution for PS5 at launch. Yes, the SSD can be replaced, but only with an NVMe drive that uses PCIe 4.0 interface and is capable of at least 5.5.GB/s transfer speeds. As of today, there aren't any compatible drives on the market with these specifications.

In comparison, Microsoft is releasing an 1TB Storage Expansion Card at launch that slots into the back of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The 1TB Storage Expansion Card costs $220 / £220, which indicates that when more storage solutions do become available for PS5, they certainly won't be cheap.

