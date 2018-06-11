The Asus ZenFone 5Q packs in four lenses for a low price

Asus’ new midrange phone, the four-lensed ZenFone 5Q, is now available in the US.

Launching at $299 (about £232 or AU$392, though availability hasn't been settled for regions outside of the US) for GSM networks like AT&T, T-Mobile and others, this model is priced rather competitively against recent favorites like the Moto G6 and Honor 7X.

But that’s where the comparison stops, because the 5Q is a clear winner in terms of specs. Its standout feature is certainly the setup of four cameras, providing quality shots on the back with a 16MP/8MP combo, though saving the 20MP/8MP heavy hitters for the front.

This model is loaded with a Snapdragon 630 with 4GB of RAM, each powering its 6-inch IPS 2,160 x 1,080 display. Additionally, the 5Q has you set for a global adventure with dual SIM slots and support for microSD cards to expand its default 64GB of storage.

Other highlights include a 3,300mAh battery and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs on Android Oreo software, though wrapped with Asus's ZenUI 5.0 interface (thankfully much improved).