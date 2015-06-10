The next iPhone update will finally fix the iPhone-killing bug

Remember that string of characters that frustratingly crashed your iPhone's Messages app? Apple is finally addressing the issue with the iOS 8.4 update, set to arrive on June 30.

The fourth beta of iOS 8.4 has now been issued to developers, and it officially nipped the message crasher in the bud.

The code has also been shown to affect third-party apps from Snapchat to WhatsApp and is related to how certain notifications process Unicode.

When a string of characters was sent over Messages, the recipient's device would immediately respring, crash and reboot rapidly. After that, any attempt to open Messages crashes the app.

Apple eventually posted a temporary workaround to the problem, but iOS 8.4 will destroy the annoyance at its core by the end of the month

In other iOS 8.4 news, Apple Music is coming with iOS 8.4 on June 30, challenging Spotify and Tidal in the world of music streaming. Thankfully, it looks like you'll be able to message your friends about your favourite new tracks without worrying about crashing their phone.

Via The Verge, Macrumors