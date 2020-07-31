Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could come with a free gift if you pre-order at the right time

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range is less than a week away - it's expected to be unveiled on August 5 - and a recent leak of the new phones shows a pre-order deal that would net you a special freebie if you do it right.

According to a leaked advert posted to Twitter, Samsung will offer an e-voucher alongside pre-orders of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds Plus.

This advert is specifically from Indonesia, so it may be that this pre-order deal differs per market. There's also the chance it may be fake entirely, so take this all with a big pinch of salt.

This isn't a huge surprise though as Samsung has previously offered similar deals around the world.

Well, so the Buds Live will be sold for about $179 here. Great deal, I guess.Ngl, these two colours look good but I'll reserve the spot to replace my S20U for the S21U (or whatever the hell they'll call that thing). pic.twitter.com/QQn1U9W2MHJuly 29, 2020

For example, if you pre-ordered the Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra in the UK earlier this year Samsung would then offer you a pair of Galaxy Buds Plus in return.

It even worked with a similar method to what the advert shows, where you had to pre-order within a certain period and claim the headphones at a later date using a voucher.

This may change for the Note 20 depending on where you live in the world, and it may only be available on certain versions of the handsets too. That Galaxy S20 deal we've spoken about above was just for 5G variants of the phones.

We've yet to hear rumors about a similar deal in the US, UK or Australia, but we're likely to learn more on August 5 when Samsung is expected to unveil the two new handsets alongside a variety of other gadgets.

Rumors suggest we'll hear about a Galaxy Fold 2 folding phone as well as a new smartwatch called the Galaxy Watch 3 and a new tablet called the Galaxy Tab S7.

Via Tom's Guide