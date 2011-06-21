HP TouchPad pre-order opens at Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse has announced that the HP TouchPad is now available to pre-order from its website.

The retailer will be selling both the 16GB model and the 32GB tablet at £399 and £479 respectively, and there are no contract deals available because HP hasn't released a 3G version to date.

App deficit

That means you'll enjoy the Wi-Fi only version when the HP TouchPad UK release date rolls around, set for delivery at some point in mid July – a little later than 1 July, which was originally planned.

The tablet runs WebOS, the operating system built by Palm before HP snapped the company up last year.

It comes with a 9.7-inch screen, Flash 10.1 and HTML 5 compatibility for web browsing and a slightly under-stocked app store.

Check out our video of the HP TouchPad in action as you while away the long, tedious weeks before the mid-July delivery date: