Asus' new hybrid laptop set to take on Microsoft's Surface Pro 3

Asus is set to take on the Surface Pro 3 tablet with a "high-performance detachable notebook" of its own called the Transformer Book T300, which it claims, is the thinnest Intel-core powered tablet at just 7.3mm.

That's thinner than the Apple iPad Air or the Apple iPhone 5S and plugging the keyboard docking station only adds 7mm.

It makes it unlikely that the keyboard will have any batteries or connectors given how thin it is.

Like Microsoft flagship convertible, it has a fanless design and will offer an IPS display with a resolution superior to full HD.

The Transformer Book T300 Chi supports 4G LTE connectivity and Asus chose to stick to a 16:9 aspect ratio rather than the 3:2 on the Surface Pro 3 while offering a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels.

Oddly enough, it will only be available with 2GB and 4GB RAM while offering Intel's next gen Broadwell architecture.

The product was announced at Computex in Taiwan earlier today, alongside a new 5-in-1 hybrid device called the Transformer Book V.

Asus hasn't yet said when the product will be available in the UK or at what price.