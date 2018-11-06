Mirrorless vs DSLR cameras: 10 key differences

So you want to get into photography and you're looking for a decent camera that you can build a system around. Do you go for a mirrorless camera or a DSLR?

At one point, that was easy question to answer: you had to buy a DSLR if you wanted to get creative with your photography. But in 2008 Panasonic launched the world's first mirrorless camera, the Lumix G1 – and everything changed.

Like DSLRs, mirrorless cameras – also known as CSCs or compact system cameras – allow you to change lenses, but, as the name suggests, they don't feature a complex internal mirror system like DSLRs do.

This means they can be smaller, lighter and mechanically simpler than an equivalent DSLR. It also means they can be as approachable as compact cameras in use, whereas most DSLRs are something of a jump from a regular compact camera.

With no mirror, there's no optical viewfinder. That means that mirrorless cameras rely on either the rear LCD screen or electronic viewfinders for image composition.

Enthusiasts and professionals, however, have traditionally taken a bit of convincing on the merits of mirrorless cameras. The absence of an optical viewfinder, together with streamlined controls and limited lens range for most systems, used to be a turn-off for a lot of experienced photographers.

That's all changing though. As manufacturers widen the lens range and options available, lens choice is becoming less of an issue. A raft of new mirrorless cameras have also now arrived to tempt photographers away from the more traditional DSLR, with performance and image quality in some instances bettering DSLR rivals for a similar price.

But have mirrorless cameras done enough to be genuine DSLR rivals? Or, more to the point, are they already better? To help you decide, here are the key differences and what they mean for everyday photography.