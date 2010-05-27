Real-time feedback comes to YouTube

Google has announced that its Moderator service is now available through all YouTube channels, bringing real-time feedback to the service.

Essentially a forum for people's views, Moderator is, according to YouTube, "a versatile, social platform that allows you to solicit ideas or questions on any topic, and have the community vote the best ones up to the top in real-time."

Conversation starter

This isn't the first time the service has been used in YouTube but it is the first time it's been rolled out to the whole of the site.

Google experimented with Moderator during its interviews with President Obama back in February.

To use the service, you need to be actually logged into YouTube. To make it as easy as possible to run, as a moderator you will have the ability to push posts to the top of your channel, vote posts down and get rid of anything you deem inappropriate.

The service hopes to make free-flowing conversation happen more on YouTube. Currently, the only way to converse is through the site's rudimentary comments system.